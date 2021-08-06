New home test detects COVID-19 mutation in saliva – Harvard Gazette





Spit, wait, scan To integrate saliva sample preparation and the SHERLOCK reaction into a single diagnosis, the team designed a simple battery-powered device with two chambers (a heated sample preparation chamber and a non-heated reaction chamber). The user spits into the sample preparation chamber, ignites it, and waits 3-6 minutes for saliva to be sucked into the filter. The user removes the filter, transfers it to the reaction chamber column, pushes the plunger to put the filter into the chamber, punctures the cistern and activates the SHERLOCK reaction. After 55 minutes, the user examines the reaction chamber through a colored transilluminator window to confirm the presence of fluorescent signals. You can also use the included smartphone app to analyze the pixels registered in your smartphone’s camera to provide a clear positive or negative diagnosis. Researchers tested diagnostic equipment using clinical saliva samples from 27 COVID-19 patients and 21 healthy patients, with a 96% chance of miSHERLOCK in 95% of COVID-19-positive patients. We found that we correctly identified a disease-free patient with a probability of. They also tested performance against alpha, beta, and gamma SARS-CoV-2 mutants by spiked full-length synthetic viral RNA containing mutations representing each mutant into healthy human saliva, and the device It was found to be effective over the entire range of viral RNA. concentration. “One of the great things about miSHERLOCK is that it’s completely modular. The device itself is separate from the assay, so it varies for the specific sequence of RNA or DNA you’re trying to detect. You can plug in the assay, “said the co-lead author. Devour Najjar, MIT Media Lab and Collins Lab Research Assistant. “A new target assay can be created in about two weeks, allowing us to quickly develop tests for new variants of COVID-19 and other diseases.” Preparing for the real world The pandemic revealed significant inequality in medical access in different parts of the world, so the miSHERLOCK team created the device with low resource settings in mind. “When the miSHERLOCK project was started, there was little monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Variant tracking is very important in assessing the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the local and global communities. We knew it would be important to us, so we worked on creating a truly decentralized, flexible and user-friendly diagnostic platform, “says Collins. He is also a Termeer professor of biomedical engineering and science at MIT. “By solving the sample preparation problem, the device is ready for consumers to use. We are working with our industry partners to bring it to market.” This study is funded by Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, and Harvard University AIDS Research Center (a program funded by NIH and supported by the following NIH co-sponsored and participating institutions: ) Supported by. And Centers: NIAID, NCI, NICHD, NIDCR, NHLBI, NIDA, NIMH, NIA, NIDDK, NINR, NIMHD, FIC, OAR), The Burroughs-Welcome American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, American Gastroenterological Association Takeda Pharmaceutical Research Scholar Award , And MIT-TATA Center Fellowship. This story was edited for length.for Full release, Visit the Wyss Institute website.

