Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says data showing that vaccines work





State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said today information collected so far backs up the projections about the high rate of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations. Harris gave an update and answered questions about the pandemic in Alabama, including the latest information on vaccines, mask policies in public schools, and concerns about the fast rise in hospitalizations. Alabama, like other states, has suffered from a surge in infections and hospitalizations in the last month, fueled by the more contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates. Harris said several consecutive days of adding more than 3,000 cases per day across Alabama marks a 10-fold increase over early July. Related: 3,685 COVID cases added in Alabama; 846 from 1 county The increase comes as families prepare for the school year and as school systems, colleges, employers and others weigh decisions and policies about mask requirements, vaccines, and other issues. Although Alabama has ranked at the bottom national in vaccination rates, the rate of people receiving the shots rose across the state in July. This morning, Harris said so far there have been about 6,400 known breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in Alabama among the 1.6 million people fully vaccinated, about 0.4%. “That’s a very, very small number,” Harris said. There have been 26 deaths reported of people fully vaccinated in the state, Harris said. As he did at his last weekly briefing last Friday, Harris expressed concern about the sharp rise in hospitalizations. In early July there were fewer than 200 hospitalized COVID patients in the state. As of Thursday, there were more than 1,800, double the number from just a week ago. It’s unclear when the increase might start to level off, Harris said. He said Alabama hospitals have about a 93% occupancy rate in ICU beds. But he said hospitals are much better prepared than during the first waves of the pandemic last year as far as treatments, supplies, equipment, and know-how regarding care, such as when to place patients on ventilators. Based on information from the Alabama Hospital Association, Harris said about 95% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. He said the ADPH will eventually have more exact numbers on that. The hospitalized patients as of Thursday included 37 children or adolescents, Harris said. Harris said he was concerned that the state had three straight days of double-digit deaths reported from COVID: 19 on Tuesday, 13, on Wednesday, and 26 on Thursday. He said it remains unclear, in Alabama and nationally, whether deaths will rise in the same proportions with cases as earlier in the pandemic. “Deaths are a lagging indicator in a way,” Harris said. “We see case numbers go up first and then usually, a week or two later is when we see hospitalizations go up. And usually, a week or two after that is when we see deaths go up. “Nationally, with the spread of the Delta variant, it’s not been clear deaths are going to go up in the same way just because you have younger people getting infected for the most part, on average, given that so many older people have vaccine protection.” Overall, Alabama has had 603,000 cases of the virus and 11,600 deaths, according to the dashboard maintained by the Department of Public Health. Harris noted the uptick in vaccinations across Alabama last week, when he said at least 10,000 vaccinations were given daily, including 16,000 on Friday, the most in a day since mid-May. That was encouraging, Harris said, but said the numbers needed to continue to grow. The number of people who have received at least one shot has increased to slightly more than 2 million, with the number fully vaccinated at about 1.6 million. As to the need for people to receive the vaccine with the rise of the more contagious Delta variant, Harris noted that people should remember it takes five or six weeks after the first shot for the vaccine to become fully protective. Vaccines are free and widely available, he noted. He said there are now about 1.5 million doses in the state. He said people who received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine but postponed or missed an appointment for receiving a second shot should understand that it is not too late to return for their second shot. About 65,000 doses have expired and gone to waste, he said. The status of booster shots for the people who are vaccinated is not yet clear, according to Harris. He said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to maintain their effectiveness at the six-month mark. Harris reiterated the Alabama Department of Public Health position that all children in K-12 schools should wear masks. That follows the CDC recommendations. Harris said ADPH has advised school systems and had a conference call with more than 100 superintendents earlier this week. Harris said there were no plans for a statewide mask mandate for schools. “The state is not going to mandate that but instead that’s going to be a decision for local communities, local school boards to make,” Harris said. “Not every community is the same. There are different factors that have to be considered in each school board. But our view in public health is that universal masking is the best way to protect people.” He said he was concerned about the return to school adding to the increase in COVID cases. Harris was asked about the difficulty of vaccine hesitancy and the misinformation from social media and other sources that distorts the overall picture when it comes to vaccine safety and effectiveness. He said the answer is to focus on providing the best information possible rather than take a confrontational approach. “I think that’s just a lesson for life we all figured out in kindergarten,” Harris said. “You don’t change people’s minds by yelling at them or or insulting them. That’s not effective in anything, whether you’re talking about COVID or anything else. I certainly understand there’s a lot of frustration on the part of people who have done everything they can for a year and a half and have gotten vaccinated as soon as they could and desperately want to get back to normal.” Harris said people who are undecided about whether a vaccine is appropriate should ask their doctors. He said that was the best way to overcome vaccine hesitancy. “Our goal is not to blame people or shame people, our goal is just to try to get people the best information we can,” he said. Related: Alabama schools are making COVID-19, mask decisions. Parents feel left out. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

