New models discover that “mutants” of vaccine-resistant coronavirus are more likely to occur at high infection rates

Vaccine resistance coronavirus When the majority of the population is vaccinated, mutants are more likely to appear When The new model suggests that viral infections are high and no measures have been taken to stop the spread. In other words, it’s very similar to what’s happening in the United States today.

Mathematical model published in the journal on July 30 Science report Simulates how vaccination and virus infection rates affect a particular population. SARS-CoV-2 variant It will dominate the viral landscape. The best way to snuff before the spread of vaccine-resistant mutants is to shoot your arm as soon as possible while keeping the virus transmission low. Their model assumes that low transmission rates reflect the adoption of means of action such as masking and social distance.

The last point is very important. With less viral infections, the vaccine-resistant mutants that emerge are less likely to spread and therefore more likely to die, says Fyodor Kondrashov, senior author of the Evolutionary Genomics Lab, Austrian Institute of Science and Technology. and.

Related: Coronavirus mutants: How SARS-CoV-2 mutants stack up is as follows:

When viral infections are high, vaccine-resistant mutants have the opportunity to infect many unvaccinated and vaccinated people.That is, these variants are of other versions virus And soon it will emerge as the dominant strain of circulation.

The authors found that this worst-case scenario occurs when many, if not all, of the population are vaccinated, the infection rate is high, and the virus spreads unchecked. In this scenario, vaccine-resistant mutants are most likely to emerge when approximately 60% of the population is vaccinated. At that point, the majority of the population is protected from the original virus, so infection from that virus strain begins to decline and vaccine-resistant mutants become competitive. And if the viral infection remains high, those mutants will soon reign supreme, the model suggests.

These results are “not counterintuitive or surprising,” said Michael Levy, an associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine Perelman.

“Evolution requires pressure, and as more people are vaccinated, there is more selective pressure on the virus to avoid the immune response from the vaccine,” Levy told Live Science in an email. Not necessarily surprising, new research draws attention to the “very realistic potential” that new mutants may challenge the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed similar concerns during extensive discussions. Delta variant With a news agency McClutch this week. Early data show that the vaccine is more effective against the original virus, but still protects against delta mutants. Live science previously reported .. However, Fauci said he was afraid that the virus had a “sufficient chance” to produce even more formidable mutants than Delta, given current infection rates.

Related: 20 of the worst fads and pandemics ever

“There may be variants left there that can push Delta away,” Forch said. Reducing viral infections will help eradicate such variants before they take over, or prevent them from existing.

The new model highlights the risk of SARS-CoV-2 spreading unabated, especially if most (but not all) people are vaccinated. That said, the model isn’t exactly in line with reality, and we’re still fighting big unknowns, Kondrasov said.

For example, in a simplified model, the original strain and the mutant strain are all transmitted in the same way, but different strains are often more contagious. For example, the delta variant, which is considered to be the most contagious version of the virus to date, has so far surpassed all known coronavirus variants in some vaccine evasion properties.

Being able to dodge the vaccine helps the mutant to take over only when the population approaches herd immunity against other versions of the virus. By that time, vaccine-resistant mutants must compete with vaccine-vulnerable mutants in order for the body to infect, according to Kondrasov. For now, deltas have a competitive advantage over infectious mutants with low vaccine resistance because they spread so easily.

Also, due to the high infectivity of both, it is not clear how many mutations the variant needs to obtain. When If the vaccine can be avoided, or it is likely to be SARS-CoV-2. Such mutants would be of concern if they could begin to spread during the delta surge.

Highly infected strains may increase the rate at which new vaccine-resistant mutants emerge. This is because the higher the spread rate, the more likely the virus will mutate. But overall, higher transmission rates do not change the overall pattern described in the model. Most often only when mutants appear and when they become popular.

That said, the exact probability that an infected person will start mass-producing vaccine-resistant mutants is “a really big unknown,” Kondrasov said. “This is probably the largest unknown variable in the model.” Different individuals have slightly different potential hosts for nasty mutants. For example, an immunocompromised person can shed the virus for several months, during which time the virus is very likely to mutate. the study suggestion ..

The model does not accurately imitate reality, but “I have not seen any assumptions. [the authors made] At the basic level, if most people are vaccinated but the infection rate is high, set the stage for the emergence of vaccine-resistant mutants. “The fact that there are still no mutants that can completely evade the mRNA vaccine does not mean that it will not come.”

So what can we do to avoid this worst-case scenario?

The main point for Kondrashov is that “it is very necessary to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions” such as “throughout the vaccine campaign” and masking. But in an idealized model, all fictitious people in the population have the same probability of being vaccinated, which is a problem, he said. This does not capture the reality that children have not yet been vaccinated and not all eligible adults are willing to be vaccinated.

Since we do not live in the model, the author instead maintains measures such as masking and distance for a “reasonable period” even if the proportion of vaccinated people approaches the herd immunity threshold. It is recommended to do. This helps drive the resistant strains to extinction before they spread too much.

This is in line with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, where fully vaccinated people mask in public indoor spaces if there is a “substantial” coronavirus infection in the area. Must be worn. (You can track the transmission speed of your county at CDC website .. That’s because vaccinated people who catch Delta may be able to spread the virus as easily as unvaccinated people.

Originally published in Live Science.