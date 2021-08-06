COVID restrictions in Bartow amid a surge in Polk County incidents

COVID closes school:Spessard L. Holland Elementary School was closed until Monday after the outbreak of COVID-19

However, masks remain an option when visiting outdoor urban facilities.

This order also establishes new rules for booking urban facilities. Bartow will not accept new rental requests for indoor public facilities for the next 60 days. City officials will limit the number of people for events that do not exceed 50% of the normal venue occupancy, so existing reservations will need to adjust the plan. Pending requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Such requests may be scrutinized and rejected based on the requested date of the event, applicable public health data, and the degree of spread of the virus within the larger Pork County community.” And the command reads.

The order also includes the restoration of social distance during public meetings in the city council’s meeting room. In addition, the order states that face-to-face, indoor team, and group leadership meetings should be restricted and include appropriate social distance and masking policies. We recommend virtual conferencing via Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

City employees are encouraged to stay away and discourage carpooling. In addition, reinforced hygiene policies are being implemented for city-owned fleet vehicles. In addition, employees riding in vehicles with them must wear masks, the number of passengers in the vehicle is limited to the number of doors, windows are lowered, and crew members are given specific vehicles, doors, windows, seats. Must be assigned to switch between day and week.

The order also includes wording about the vaccine. Over half of the residents of the target Pork County have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

“According to recently adopted Florida law, the city proves COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to access city facilities, access to city-owned assets, or benefit from the city. Does not require anyone to submit a document to do. Service “is written. “Regardless of the above, the city will discuss the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination with doctors or trained medical professionals to help all citizens and employees reduce the spread and effects of coronavirus disease. I strongly encourage you to do that. “

Will other cities follow suit?

Although not as rigorous as Bartow, the city of Auburndale has begun to revert to some COVID-19 protocols installed last year.

Mayor Jeff Tillman said last week that the city had put up signs on the doors of indoor facilities to encourage social distance and the use of masks in those places. Currently, city officials do not need to wear face covers.

According to Tillman, the recent increase in incidents and updated emails from Dr. Joy Jackson, director of health in Polk County, have led to indoor signs, and as the situation progresses, authorities should impose restrictions. We are increasing the conversation about. ..

According to Tillman, the city’s police station has resumed temperature checks and the fire department has not allowed visitors to enter the facility. Both precautions have returned due to an increase in incidents.

Some of the city’s COVID era precautions, such as plexiglass between city employees and visitors, hand sanitizer stations, and the availability of additional masks, have not disappeared and will continue to be implemented.