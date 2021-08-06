NS provides free hepatitis A vaccine to people exposed to recalled mangoes





The Nova Scotia public health team is urging people exposed to an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak to be vaccinated, including frozen mangoes. Public Health Agency of Canada has certain types Recently recalled frozen mango It may be an ongoing source of hepatitis A in Quebec and Nova Scotia. One case of hepatitis A has been confirmed in Nova Scotia and two cases have been confirmed in Quebec. People became ill from late March to mid-June. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported. NS 4 Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc.Mango products Branded as President’s Choice, Compliments, Nature’s Touch and Irresistibles. Food safety surveys are being conducted and more products may be recalled. Single dose of vaccine is provided free of charge Contamination of the product does not spoil its appearance or odor. If you feel sick after consuming the product, you should see a doctor. If you are exposed to a recalled product or appear to have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A, consult your healthcare provider or local health center immediately. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent the onset of symptoms if given within 14 days of the last exposure to recalled foods, according to a statement from Nova Scotia Health. A single dose of the vaccine will be provided free of charge. People who have been previously vaccinated (hepatitis A vaccine twice or once within the last 6 months) or who are naturally immunized by a previous infection should be vaccinated. I don’t need it. Various symptoms Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus and is most commonly spread when you eat food or drink water that contains the virus. Unlike other types of hepatitis such as B and C. Not all infected people have symptoms. Symptoms are more likely to occur in adults than in children. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, malaise, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps and abdominal pain, and jaundice. Exposed people usually develop symptoms after 14 to 28 days, but can occur up to 50 days later. Your healthcare provider can contact your local health center to apply for a hepatitis A vaccine. If you have questions about the signs and symptoms of hepatitis A, you can also call 811.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/n-s-offers-free-hepatitis-a-vaccine-for-those-exposed-to-recalled-mangoes-1.6132609 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos