Bethlehem, Allentown and Lehigh County Revive Face Mask Requirements at Government Facilities | Lehigh Valley Regional News

Throughout Allentown-Bethley, Pennsylvania, government officials have reinstated masking requirements in government buildings in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Starting Monday, August 9, all county employees and visitors will need face masks at all Lehi County government facilities, regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from the county.

The announcement will be made the day after Northampton County states that masks must be worn. County building From Friday, August 6th.

According to a news release, Lehigh County executive Phil Armstrong and presidential judge J. Brian Johnson follow the CDC guidance for mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in the county. I decided to revive it. The county said the policy would be enforced at all county regulatory facilities, including the Magisterial District Court, until further notice.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that Lehigh County has progressed from “moderate” COVID-19 infection levels to “substantial” infection levels. This is the second highest level on the CDC COVID-19 infection scale.

According to the county, all masks should be properly worn over the nose and cover the person’s chin. The county said the enhanced mask mission was an effort to control highly contagious delta variants that are widespread throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.

Reservations are highly recommended for all direct visits. Residents are advised to review the policies and procedures of each department before arrival.

Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation, Lehigh County 9-1-1 Center, and Lehigh County Prison have maintained Maskman Dates since their implementation in March 2020.

“We have to do what we need to do to protect our residents and employees,” said Phil Armstrong, executive of Lehigh County.

“For the safety of our community, I urge our residents and local businesses to return the use of masks to their daily lives. We can overcome this surge. We ask that all people who have not yet been vaccinated should be vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus and its variants. “

For more information, please contact our spokesperson, Laura Grammes (610-782-3002).

Bethlehem also announced a Maskman date on Friday.

Mayor Bob Donchez said masks should be worn in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status, due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the city and Northampton County. ..

According to a news release from the city, this policy will be in effect until a later notice on Monday, August 9, 2021.

“It’s a matter of public health, safety, and employee safety that you have to wear the mask again to get into the city building,” said Mayor Donches.

“We need to take all necessary steps to stop the spread of the virus. We recommend that everyone who has not yet been vaccinated be vaccinated.”

The Bethlehem City Health Department holds weekly vaccination clinics at the city hall.People can go to the city Website Register for an upcoming clinic or call 610-865-7083.

According to a news release from the city, Allentown said from Monday that all visitors and city officials in the city’s buildings would be required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Allentown also cited an increase in COVID-19 cases as a reason to regain face mask requirements.