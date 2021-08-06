The risk of heart and stroke increases after COVID-19.Influenza vaccination may be protective





Patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are in the intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Department of Dalaljam Hospital as Senegal recorded more COVID-19 deaths in Dakar, Senegal on August 5, 2021. increase. REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra

August 6 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Risk of heart attack, stroke is increased in patients with COVID-19 COVID-19 suggests a Swedish study comparing 86,742 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 348,481 people not infected with the virus in 2020 to increase the risk of patients with heart attack and stroke .. The week after the diagnosis of COVID-19, the researchers say the risk of the first heart attack increased 3 to 8 times and the risk of the first stroke due to vascular occlusion increased 3 to 6 times. found. Since then, the risk has steadily declined, but has remained elevated for at least four weeks. Lancet.. Researchers did not include COVID-19 patients who had had a heart attack or stroke in the past, but for them, the risk of another heart attack or stroke is probably even higher, says Umeå University co-author Dr. Amary Forsconory. Said. Influenza vaccination associated with less severe COVID-19 Influenza vaccination may reduce the risk of serious coronavirus illnesses such as life-threatening septic infections and strokes, he said. PLoS One on Tuesday. Researchers surveyed nearly 75,000 COVID-19 patients, half of whom were recently vaccinated against the flu. Also, compared to patients who were not vaccinated against influenza, patients who were vaccinated against influenza had to be admitted to the intensive care unit or visited the emergency department, and had dangerous blood clots in their legs. There were few patients. However, such studies cannot prove that influenza vaccines have produced better results or how they did so. More intense and larger studies will help “verify these findings and determine whether increasing the importance of influenza vaccination improves adverse outcomes in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients. The authors write. Breakthrough Infections May Increase Immune Defense A breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people appears to enhance immune defense, a new study posted suggests medRxiv Prior to peer review. One month after the outbreak of COVID-19 in a German nursing home, doctors collected blood samples from 23 elderly people and 4 staff members. They found that vaccinated residents who were still infected with the virus had significantly higher subsequent antibody levels than non-infected vaccinated residents and were able to neutralize viral variants. I found that there are many antibodies. Holg Tim, co-author of the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, said the time may come when natural infections will bring some benefits. It does not lead to serious symptoms or illness. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Report by Nancy Rapid and Linda Carroll.Edited by Tiffany Wu Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

.

