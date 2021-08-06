Approximately 1 in 5 Oregons diagnosed with COVID-19 in July was completely vaccinated

1 in 5 Oregons is infected COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) I was completely vaccinated against the disease in July.

The news shows that the proportion of total infections involving fully vaccinated people has jumped significantly. 2% in april NS 19% in July -And it emphasizes new information that highly contagious delta mutants are more likely to infect vaccinated people than previous versions of the virus.

and “Innovative case report” Posted to Oregon Health Department Website On Thursday, officials say about 2,400 of the 12,514 people known to have been infected with COVID-19 in the state in July were completely vaccinated. This leaves 81% of infected Oregons (a little over 10,000 in July) who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

However, public health officials have emphasized important points in the report. “The number of breakthrough vaccine cases is increasing, but very low compared to more than 2.3 million people who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.”

Data from this month’s report highlight the subtle and difficult challenges that public health authorities face in their message to the public. The vaccine does not provide 100% protection against infection, but two doses of the mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna still do a tremendous job to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. There was more debate about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, New research It shows a 71% effect on hospitalization and a 95% effect on death. South African trial..

The latest report continued to show that the majority of Oregons with COVID-19 who died were not vaccinated. According to the report, in July 91% were unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated.

Joe Fiumara, director of public health in Umatira County, said that “people who are not in the hospital, but who are using a ventilator, are dying from it,” said Joe Fiumara, who was completely vaccinated. Not really. ” , Has one of the lowest immunization rates and highest infection rates in Oregon.

According to some experts, breakthrough cases have been used as an illogical justification for avoiding vaccines.

“The problem is that many people are using it to reinforce the stance they already wanted to take. That is,” it won’t be a problem. If you get the vaccine, I’ll still get sick. “Fiumara said.

One of the reasons experts say that fully vaccinated people may be positive in more numbers than last month is that the delta mutant is much more contagious than the previous dominant strain. , Is more effective in infecting everyone. Currently, a much higher proportion of the population is fully vaccinated, so based on the number of people who encounter the virus, fully vaccinated people are exposed to extreme viral loads in confined spaces. , Is more likely to account for a higher proportion of cases.

Dr. Sarah Presents, Clackamas County Health Doctor, said she thinks: If 100% of the community is fully vaccinated and a contagious person reintroduces the virus into the community with a vaccine efficacy rate of 91%, she predicts that 9% of the d population will be infected. Therefore, it does not seem surprising at all to know that 100% of these cases were breakthrough infections.

Mr. Present said he believes both factors are related. For one, the delta variant has proven to be a more formidable enemy, reinforcing the fact that vaccines are not bulletproof. Second, as more people are vaccinated, the number of breakthrough cases is naturally increasing.

Of the 404 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Clackamas County last week, 94 (23%) were fully vaccinated.

“We all feel that the number of incidents is declining and I think this pandemic may be put to an end. Instead, there is a big surge that can be worse than we saw in the fall or spring. You can see it, “said the present. “It’s painful and anxious.”

However, he emphasized that now fully vaccinated people should feel much better about their outlook, as they are far more protected from severe illness and death than those who are not taking it. ..

Within two months, the delta variant is responsible for almost all COVID-19 cases in Oregon and across the country. Scientists say that the full double-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines provides much better protection against delta mutations than single-dose, so all qualified Americans are fully vaccinated. He states that getting vaccinated is more important than ever.

According to the Oregon Department of Health, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people are more than five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated people. According to figures, about 265 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people per 100,000 inhabitants compared to about 45 vaccinated people per 100,000 inhabitants. I’m infected.

In July, 5 out of 55 people known to have died of COVID-19 were completely vaccinated. The state did not share specific details for each of these cases, but authorities have fully vaccinated 42 people who have died in Oregon at COVID-19 since vaccination began last winter. Say about those who have been vaccinated, the median age is 83.

The median age of infection for fully vaccinated Oregons was 51 years. Older people are more susceptible to breakthrough infections. People over the age of 65 make up 18% of the state’s population, but 27% of breakthrough infections. Approximately 7% of cases are in a collective care environment such as a nursing home.

The Oregon Department of Health will hold a press conference on a groundbreaking case report Friday afternoon. This story will be updated.In the meantime, read the entire report here..

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee