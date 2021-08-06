Central Okanagan bar, COVID-19 cases surged and ordered to close nightclub – Williams Lake Tribune

A week after authorities declared the outbreak of COVID-19 in Central Okanagan, authorities are tightening regulations with a surge in infections.

Outbreaks nearly tripled to about 1,200 cases last week, confirmed Dr. Suporok, chief medical officer at Interior Health (IH). The majority of new cases are unvaccinated British Columbia citizens between the ages of 20 and 40.

It will take effect soon and the restaurant’s patrons will be limited to groups of 6 or less, but nightclubs and bars will be closed until further notice, unless meals are served.Liquor service at the restaurant will be stopped at 10 pm

Low-intensity fitness studios have limited capacity, but can remain open and operational if the COVID-19 safety plan is in place. The high-strength fitness center was ordered to close until later noticed.

Vacation rentals and houseboats are limited to 5 visitors. If you plan to visit this area from British Columbia or other parts of Canada, we recommend that you change your schedule, especially if you are not immune.

Currently, personal indoor gatherings are limited to 5 people in another household, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people. Masks will continue to be needed in public indoor areas and in crowded outdoor public spaces.

A variant of the Delta caused the outbreak of Central Okanagan, said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We’re starting to see that about 80% of interior health cases are Delta strains,” she said.

“And we know that it can spread much easier and that it facilitates the rapid communication of young people.

“We know that people in this age group last had access to the vaccine … and people in this age group are most connected through work, social connections, families, children, and so on.”

Pollock said no improvement in cases has been seen in the region, despite more collaborative efforts to vaccinate more people and reinstate mask obligations. For more infectious strains, the virus sneaked into long-term care facilities and two new outbreaks were announced this week.

“This is affecting hospital and community staff,” says Pollock.

“It is preventing people from accessing home and community care services and is beginning to affect health care services throughout the community.”

In addition to the new restrictions, Henry and Pollock require those who have access to the vaccine to go to the clinic and get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and those around them.

“We come out and get your vaccine to all the young adults who live in our community in Central Okanagan, especially those who work in the job of interacting with the general public. “She said.

“We make it as easy as possible for you. This is the most effective way to control the outbreak of Central Okanagan.”

The new restrictions will be enforced by Articles of Incorporation officers and environmental health officers throughout Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

