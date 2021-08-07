COVID-19 reoccurs, but masks are optional in most BCs

New COVID-19 infection in BC at a height of 11 weeks.

Most new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia continue to occur in Central Okanagan, so state health officer Bonnie Henry says that parts of British Columbia are obliged to mask indoor public environments. only.

The state’s top doctor withdrew the state’s obligation for all British Columbia residents to wear masks in a public indoor environment on July 1, with 49 new cases across the state. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 464 new infections.

The daily total of new COVID-19 infections in BC was so high on May 19, more than 11 weeks ago.

Over 59.2% of new infections in British Columbia occurred in the Interior Health area, while the larger Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health areas had 12.9% and 15.5% of new infections, respectively.

Henry began to insist that all British Columbia citizens wear masks in public indoors on August 6, but she did not make it a health order.

On June 28, Henry called the mask “the last layer of protection” and said, “If you are immune, you may not need to rely on that last layer of protection.”

But her message today was: [to wear masks in public settings.] I keep saying it repeatedly. “People need to wear masks in indoor public spaces, especially if the indoor spaces known to be infected by this virus are crowded. That’s the case when it’s there. It’s still what people should do, and it’s still a mandatory recommendation at the Central Okanagan Rate. “

Many companies in the state continue to require all customers to wear masks, but this is not a public health order and you need to explain to your customers why you need to take action.

Henry continued to encourage everyone to be vaccinated, with data at the end of July showing that vaccinated people die “very rarely” and that only about 5% of fully immunized people are infected. However, 4% of hospitalizations belong to the fully immunized group.

New data released on August 6 show that the number of people actively fighting COVID-19 infections in BC increased by 345 overnight to 2,411. This is the highest total since June 4th. Fifty-two are in the hospital, 24 of whom are in the intensive care unit (ICU), but self-isolate. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 6 compared to yesterday, and the number of hospitalizations in the ICU increased by 3.

Health officials knew nothing New COVID-19 related deaths. It leaves BC deaths from a pandemic at 1,772.

More than 97.2% (147,627) of 151,839 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia said they were not infectious and recovered by the state 10 days after they first felt symptoms. It is considered.

In total, state data show that 3,790,394 British Columbia residents have been vaccinated at least once, and 3,195,128 have been fully vaccinated with two vaccinations. An additional 7,582 doses of vaccine were provided to those who died or lived outside BC, for a total of 6,993,104 doses. Health Minister Adrian Dix said it would be shortly after the state’s 7 millionth vaccine was delivered. The data was finally aggregated.

The total daily vaccination volume has decreased, from 28,042 yesterday. This is the lowest number of new doses per day since April 6, when the standard was above 30,000 per day and the total dose of 18,466 doses provided per week was unusually low. It is a number.

The government estimates that current vaccination levels mean that 81.8% of the eligible population will be vaccinated at least once and 68.9% of the eligible population will be vaccinated twice.

British Columbia Government Latest Quote The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that over 73.6% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and 62% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

An outbreak of the new COVID-19 in an elderly home in British Columbia occurred at Discovery Harbor on the Campbell River.

There are still five living facilities for the elderly with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

• Cranbrook’s Couteney Street Village.

• Kelowna Cotton Woods Care Center.

• Brookhaven Care Center in West Kelowna.

• Maple Ridge’s Holyrood manners.When

• Nelson Jubilee Manor of Nelson.

[email protected]

@GlenKorstrom