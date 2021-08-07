Breakthrough COVID-19 cases increase, vaccine reduces hospitalization risk

By July 31, OHA had identified a cumulative total of 4,196 groundbreaking cases.

Cases have been reported in all 36 counties in Oregon.

To date, 7% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized within 2 weeks of a positive test and 1% have died.

The median age of people with breakthrough cases is 51 years, with 27% occurring in people 65 years and older. About 7% were people living in long-term care facilities.

There are 73 breakthrough cases identified as being associated with the more contagious delta mutant.

It’s unclear how Oregon is compared to other states. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only tracks breakthrough cases in which a person becomes seriously ill or dies.

State and local health officials held a press conference on Friday to urge people to be vaccinated.

Oregon hospitals are full of COVID patients, and most of them are not vaccinated, they said.

The five Willamette Valley hospitals at Sumaritan Health Services have a record 25 COVID-positive patients, said Dr. Robert Turngren, Ph.D., Chief Physician of the System.

“These patients are younger and a little more ill than the groups we saw in the surge this year and last year,” Turngren said.

on the other hand, New research CDC’s products support the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against severe infections and hospitalization.

The study followed hospitalized COVID-19 patients aged 65 years and older in 13 states between February 1 and April 30.

In Oregon, all hospitals in Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas County were included.

In this study, two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by 96% and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 84% in adults aged 65 to 74 years. Was shown.

In adults over the age of 75, the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 91% for Pfizer, 96% for Modana, and 85% for Johnson & Johnson.

Previous studies published by the CDC reported similar results.

“This latest report is consistent with what we have experienced here in Oregon. All of these reliable sources are that vaccination is the best way to avoid serious illness or death from COVID-19. “It shows that there is,” said Dr. Melissa Sutton, medical director of OHA’s respiratory viral pathogens.