Health officials close nightclubs and bars to limit rally in Central Okanagan, British Columbia
British Columbia officials revived many public health orders in the Central Okanagan region on Friday, closed nightclubs, restricted food in restaurants, and delta variants promoted the rapid spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we limited the size of the social gathering until we were notified later.
The nightclub and bar will be closed on Friday, and the restaurant’s liquor deadline will be 10 pm PST. As of Monday, the limit on the number of people who can get together applies both indoors and outdoors.
Officials said those planning a trip to Central Okanagan would have to try to cancel or reschedule. Especially those who are not vaccinated should avoid the area.
At a press conference on Friday, state health officer Bonnie Henry said, “This isn’t exactly what we’re looking for right now, but we know it can have a huge impact on delaying the virus. I am. “
The recent surge in cases in British Columbia is concentrated in the “overwhelming majority” of interior health areas in Central Okanagan. This area includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country and Latland.
Meetings in Central Okanagan will be restricted from Monday as follows:
- Outdoor gatherings such as birthday parties and backyard barbecues — up to 50 people.
- Indoor personal gatherings — up to 5 people or 1 additional household.
- A systematic and seated gathering indoors / outdoors, such as a wedding — up to 50 people.
- Vacation rentals such as houseboats and Airbnbs: up to 5 people in addition to the crew.
NS Maskman date What was imposed last week to delay spreads remains valid. High-intensity indoor fitness classes will be canceled, but low-intensity training in the fitness center will continue to be allowed.
Henry admitted that some large-scale events, such as weddings, were already booked on weekends before the rally restrictions came into effect again on Monday. She said precautions need to be taken seriously if the host chooses to move forward for the next three days.
“We know that we can’t change the events scheduled for this weekend right away. All we have to do is ensure that our safety plans are in place,” Henry said. Said.
“Immune people should avoid attending these events as much as possible, such as weddings, birthday parties, formal organized events, etc. People should wear masks, stay seated and follow the rules of physical distance there is.”
Henry said the host needs to keep an accurate list of everyone attending the event for contact tracing purposes.
BC case road focused on a tense interior
Almost 60% of new cases reported state-wide on Friday occurred in interior health areas.
According to officials, the number of outbreaks in Central Okanagan has tripled from about 300 to about 1,200 since last week. Highly infectious delta variants account for 80% of cases.
Most patients are young people between the ages of 20 and 40 who have not been vaccinated or have received only one vaccination.
“Most of the communication events we see, whether it’s vacation rentals or gathering people to have parties, are through social gatherings at bars and nightclubs we’ve seen.” Said Henry.
Anyone who has recently traveled to the area will be asked to monitor their symptoms.
“Now we know that there were infections from people who traveled to Central Okanagan and returned to different parts of the state,” Henry said.
Outbreaks also spilled over to the medical system when resources were already under pressure due to severe wildfires, smoky skies, and persistent heat in the region. According to authorities, “dozens” of acute care workers are infected, and there are two new outbreaks in long-term care.
“It stresses our healthcare system across both Central Okanagan and all interiors, as you know Kelowna General Hospital. [Hospital]For example, it supports all interior health areas. “
The restrictions announced on Friday apply to all vaccinated and unvaccinated Central Okanagan individuals.
“Currently, if you have a high infection with a highly contagious virus, you need to take steps to protect everyone,” Henry said.
As of Friday, approximately 95% of COVID-19 patients in British Columbia hospitals were unvaccinated or received only one vaccination. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that none of the patients in the intensive care unit were vaccinated.
British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:
People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.
