COVID-19 patients encourage people to be vaccinated





The 43-year-old Travis Campbell regrets not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before being hospitalized for illness last month and hopes that other unvaccinated people will listen to his warning. increase. “I’ve never been so sick in my life! I really regret not being vaccinated because the whole family was enthusiastic,” Campbell said in a Facebook post on July 25. Stated. “I testify to all my bulletproof friends that it’s time to protect your family. It’s not worth the long-term lung damage or death. Get the vaccine.” Campbell is one of the many unvaccinated Americans who have been infected and are changing their vaccination status. Danny Reeves, a North Texas minister, has been fighting the virus for over 20 days. He had not been vaccinated, but will now be vaccinated after a near-death experience. Related: “I was wrong:” Rev. Corsicana regrets not being vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19. Dr. Brytney Cobia, who treats COVID patients in Alabama, says many of her patients beg for a vaccine before they are intubated.Covia said she would hold their hand and tell themI’m sorry, it’s too late.. “ Campbell has spent most of the last two weeks posting videos of his hospitalization. They cough when he is having a hard time speaking, indicating that he is connected to a medical device. And when he speaks, he can collect just a few words before he needs another breath. Campbell said in a video on August 2 that COVID-19 damaged the lungs, left pneumonia and caused blood clots. Campbell posted a video on August 5 saying he regrets not hearing the experts who advised the public to get vaccinated. His family said they believed they were infected with COVID-19 because they got sick with “exactly the same symptoms” before the pandemic got mainstream attention. And he said the politicization of the pandemic led him to reject conversations about vaccination. But now he calls COVID-19 a murderer and a “real enemy.” “It’s already in our home and our community,” Campbell emphasized. “You have to see a doctor for an hour or a minute. Please see a doctor. Talk to your child, talk to your parents, talk to your husband. Don’t be like me. Hmm. None. “ Healthcare workers in the ward of Semashko Hospital, an RZD medicine chain for COVID-19 patients on Stavropolskaya Street. (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov TASS via Getty Images) There are signs that Campbell’s message is falling into the receptive ears.he Posted screenshot Of the message his wife received from a local CVS pharmacist. The message claims that “many people” have been vaccinated because they knew Campbell or saw him in the news. “People are vaccinated,” he said in the caption of the post, “I feel like we’re spreading the word and hopefully saving lives!” This story was reported by Atlanta.

