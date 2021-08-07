Health
Pregnant women are encouraged to consider jabs in concerns about hospitalized mothers
Pregnant women are urged to look for “evidence-based information” about the Covid-19 jab because of concerns about their pregnant mother being admitted to the intensive care unit.
Peter McKenna, HSE’s clinical director of women’s and infant health, said the Delta variant is “more aggressive” when it comes to dealing with pregnant women.
He also revealed the “unbalanced number” of pregnant women being treated in the intensive care unit for the past few weeks.
His comment comes when Northern Ireland’s health authorities confirm that the number of pregnant patients in need of hospital treatment is increasing.
According to a statement from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, the service has treated 12 pregnant patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.
The Republic’s maternity hospital says that there are few positive cases among pregnant patients, but there are concerns that women in late pregnancy can become infected with the virus.
Professor Shane Higgins, Master of the National Maternity Hospital, Irish independent: “Mothers infected with the virus in late pregnancy have a more severe course of illness than similar non-pregnant patients. This illness can have a significant impact on late-gestation mothers and patients. It is advisable to vacate the mother. “
Although the infection rate was relatively low, Professor Higgins said that Holles Street patients were “very strong” in vaccination.
“During the pandemic, there were more than 100 patients who appeared to us shortly after a positive diagnosis, probably between 110 and 120.”
He said the majority of these cases occurred before the vaccine was given to pregnant women.
The same tendency can be seen in other maternity hospitals.
Professor Michael O’Connell, Master of Coombe Hospital in Dublin, said their infrastructure is suitable for the care of both vaccinated and unvaccinated women. – – People who have or have been diagnosed with Covid, and who do not have Covid and need to be protected from infection.
He urged anyone with concerns about the vaccine to contact their GP or specialist.
“There is no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine is harmful to the baby. Evidence shows that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe to prevent mothers and babies from becoming very ill. If you are planning to give birth, are likely to become pregnant in the future, or are breastfeeding, it is advisable to vaccinate the woman to significantly reduce the chance of getting sick. “
Dr. McKenna of HSE warned about the danger of Covid placentitis, the condition when the placenta becomes infected with Covid. This can affect the placenta’s ability to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the baby.
“There were six stillbirths, one miscarriage, and four hiyari hats, which means that if you didn’t give birth as an emergency, your baby would have died,” he said. Morning Ireland..
He also confirmed that many pregnant women have recently been treated in the ICU.
“A few weeks ago, when there were numbers in the teens intensive care unit, these disproportionate numbers were pregnant women.”
Pregnant women who have not been vaccinated are “more likely to get infected with Covid and are more likely to get sick,” Belfast Trust said. A spokeswoman said pregnant women needed ventilation and “the majority were hospitalized in the third semester of 26 weeks or more.”
