The 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1.2K per day





According to state data, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin is the highest since the end of January. Reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health 1,206 new daily cases On Friday, the 7-day average for new cases will be 1,021. This is the highest number since January 30th. The DHS reported one new death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll from the disease in Wisconsin to 7,448. According to DHS, there is high coronavirus case activity in all Wisconsin counties. Between July 21st and August 3rd, seven counties reported a COVID-19 positive rate of over 10% of what was tested. Chippewa County had the highest rate during the period, at 13 percent. Dr. Nacia Safdar, Head of Infection Control at Madison’s UW Hospital and Clinic, told WPR that the number of cases in the community “has risen considerably astronomically.” “”“This is reflected in the number of positives seen in outpatients,” Safdar said. “This is reflected in the number of infections seen in health care workers. I was hospitalized, but so far. It’s not a level I’ve never seen. ” As of Tuesday, DHS reported 263 hospitalizations, 7% of these patients are ventilated. Hospitalizations are the highest since May 24, but far less than the peak when authorities reported 2,155 COVID-19 cases on November 20, 2020. Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with the WPR email newsletter. Safdar said she and her colleagues are waiting to see if there is a surge in new COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the Madison area. She said they hope they don’t because of the high immunization rates in Dane County. According to a DHS report, 2,890,511 people (49.6% of Wisconsin’s population) Completely vaccinated Against the coronavirus. The highest immunization rate in Dane County is 67.8%. The lowest immunization rate in Taylor County, north-central Wisconsin, is 27.3%. Safdar said people, including some vaccinated health care workers, are experiencing what is known as a breakthrough infection. She attributed it to the more contagious delta variant of the disease. However, she said the symptoms of vaccinated individuals experiencing breakthrough infections were “relatively mild.” “”Also, unvaccinated people should not assume that the vaccine will not work because they have an infection. “This is a very different syndrome,” says Safdar.

