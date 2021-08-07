Unvaccinated adults infected with the virus are at risk of reinfection, according to the CDC





Unvaccinated individuals infected with Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to be infected as those who are positive and have enhanced innate immunity with the vaccine, according to a small study assessing the likelihood of reinfection. I have. Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Investigated the risk of reinfection Between May and June of hundreds of residents of Kentucky who were virus-positive in 2020. Those who were not vaccinated this year faced a 2.34 higher risk of reinfection than those who received the injections. The study, published Friday, suggests that for those who have overcome the infection, the addition of the vaccine provided better protection than the innate immunity produced by the first attack with the virus alone. Although the study examined only a small number of people in Kentucky, Rand Paul, one of the U.S. Senators, has repeatedly argued that people like him infected with the virus do not need vaccination. I did. Developed immunity.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the data strengthened the importance of vaccination, even for those who already had the virus. “Even if you have been infected with Covid-19 before, get vaccinated,” said Dr. Warensky. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially because more contagious delta variants are spreading throughout the country.” The authors of the study warned that much is not yet known about how long innate immunity to the virus lasts, and that no genomic sequencing was done among the people in the study to confirm reinfection. .. The CDC and the Biden administration have been aggressively campaigning to increase vaccinations in recent weeks as cases and hospitalizations surged last month, especially in regions of countries with low immunization rates, mainly due to Delta variants. I’m going to Last week, an average of 100,000 new virus cases were reported daily, with a daily average of over 100,000 as of Thursday for the first time since mid-February. According to the New York Times database..

Another study published on Friday Reported that vaccination In February, March, and April, Covid hospitalizations for the elderly dropped dramatically. The study used state records to examine vaccination status and examined data on 7,280 patients from the Covid hospitalization monitoring network. The majority of hospitalized patients were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Only 5 percent were fully vaccinated. Although vaccination does not completely eliminate the infection, it does significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization for those who are completely vaccinated. Of those 65-74, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of Covid-related hospitalizations by 96%, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine reduced hospitalizations by 84%. In the 75+ age group, Pfizer vaccination reduced hospitalization by 91%. 96% of Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/health/covid-vaccine-reinfection.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos