Health
Interior Health sets daily case record for new COVID-19, revelstoke causes three new infections
As outbreaks in the Central Okanagan Local Health Area increase and new infections increase in smaller centers in the area, Interior Health continues to set new COVID-19 case records for the day.
The daily new number of cases released on August 5th is 234. The maximum number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the second and third waves was 125.
In the interior health area, the number of new cases every day has increased four times in the past week. There were 132 new cases on July 29, 148 cases on August 3, 171 cases on August 4, and 234 cases on August 5. The latest record is almost double the daily new case records for the second and third waves.
An outbreak has been declared in Central Okanagan, with the following additional restrictions in the region: Requirements for wearing a mask in a public indoor space..
The fourth wave of COVID-19 is being driven by delta variants, which account for 89% of new cases in the interior health area during the most recent reporting period.
At Revelstoke, there were three new COVID-19 cases during Epiweek 30 from July 25th to 31st. There was one new case last week. Prior to that, there were no new cases in the last 4 weeks. Revelstoke last saw several new cases a week in late April.
Revelstoke vaccinated population revealed
After dozens of email inquiries by revelstokemountaineer.com to virtually all regional and state health authorities, the British Columbia Department of Health provided the population denominator for the Revelstoke Regional Health Area (LHA).
When calculating community vaccination rates published on the BC Center for Disease Control website, the Ministry of Health has a total population of Revelstoke LHA of 9,426, a population of 12 years and older of 8,381, and a population of 18 years and older of 7,899. Use numbers.
State health officials provide a percentage of population vaccinations, but did not clarify what the denominator of the population in the area was. In the calculation of COVID-19 infection, BC health authorities used a number of 10,696 generated by BC Stats, but in a simple calculation based on the initial vaccination rate report, the same number was used to calculate the vaccination rate. It became clear that it was not used.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that the LHA number is “based on a resident registry database using data obtained from sources of various health systems. At this time, we are getting the population of the area. The original source of the data is , Based on the registered information, but with a medical service plan. “
For about six weeks, we asked health organizations in several states to clarify the numbers. The Ministry of Health eventually provided the Revelstoke LHA population, but refused to provide figures for health areas in all areas of British Columbia. During that period, state health officials announced new tracking apps on various COVID-19 data websites. It was an adjustment and change made to the state’s population estimation system. It’s not clear from our point of view what caused the change, but it seems reasonable to assume that an unprecedented pandemic was a key factor.
Revelstoke population is as different as population estimates
The population of Revelstoke varies greatly from season to season. According to a city report submitted in April 2021, the city has a population of about 8,250 and a shadow population of about 550. This number does not include visitors. However, LHA includes additional surrounding areas.
Interior health According to internal documents, LHA has a population of 8,770...
The 10,696 BC statistics are based on Canada’s census numbers and other indicators and are updated annually.Generate population estimates for various jurisdictions in British Columbia Use this BC Statistics web app.. The numbers in this BC statistic are used for a variety of government purposes, not just public health.
Revelstoke LHA leads the interior health area in vaccination coverage. At Revelstoke, as of August 4, 7,232 (85%) were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,082 (72%) were vaccinated twice.
According to the population estimation system adopted by the State Department of Health, there are 1,149 residents of LHA over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.
Revelstoke LHA slowed the uptake of the initial dose. As of July 6, 83% of eligible residents were receiving the first dose. A month later, on August 3, it rose to only 85%.
At Revelstoke, 72% of residents are receiving a second dose.
An interior health spokesperson said there was no single event associated with recent cases at Revelstoke, and high immunization rates here help protect the community.
“Most of the cases seen in interior health are non-immune people, and the majority of people in the hospital and COVID ICU are not immunized. Currently, the two interior health patients in the ICU are in their twenties. “IH said in the answer. To the question from revelstokemountaineer.com. “Immune people are much less likely to get COVID-19, and if they get sick, they are at a much lower risk of serious complications and hospitalization.”
The next COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Revelstoke is August 13th. Information about registration can be found here.
Sources
2/ https://www.revelstokemountaineer.com/interior-health-sets-new-covid-19-daily-case-records-three-new-infections-crop-up-in-revelstoke/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]