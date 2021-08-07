Interior Health sets daily case record for new COVID-19, revelstoke causes three new infections

As outbreaks in the Central Okanagan Local Health Area increase and new infections increase in smaller centers in the area, Interior Health continues to set new COVID-19 case records for the day.

The daily new number of cases released on August 5th is 234. The maximum number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the second and third waves was 125.

In the interior health area, the number of new cases every day has increased four times in the past week. There were 132 new cases on July 29, 148 cases on August 3, 171 cases on August 4, and 234 cases on August 5. The latest record is almost double the daily new case records for the second and third waves.

An outbreak has been declared in Central Okanagan, with the following additional restrictions in the region: Requirements for wearing a mask in a public indoor space..

The fourth wave of COVID-19 is being driven by delta variants, which account for 89% of new cases in the interior health area during the most recent reporting period.

At Revelstoke, there were three new COVID-19 cases during Epiweek 30 from July 25th to 31st. There was one new case last week. Prior to that, there were no new cases in the last 4 weeks. Revelstoke last saw several new cases a week in late April.

Revelstoke vaccinated population revealed

After dozens of email inquiries by revelstokemountaineer.com to virtually all regional and state health authorities, the British Columbia Department of Health provided the population denominator for the Revelstoke Regional Health Area (LHA).

When calculating community vaccination rates published on the BC Center for Disease Control website, the Ministry of Health has a total population of Revelstoke LHA of 9,426, a population of 12 years and older of 8,381, and a population of 18 years and older of 7,899. Use numbers.

State health officials provide a percentage of population vaccinations, but did not clarify what the denominator of the population in the area was. In the calculation of COVID-19 infection, BC health authorities used a number of 10,696 generated by BC Stats, but in a simple calculation based on the initial vaccination rate report, the same number was used to calculate the vaccination rate. It became clear that it was not used.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that the LHA number is “based on a resident registry database using data obtained from sources of various health systems. At this time, we are getting the population of the area. The original source of the data is , Based on the registered information, but with a medical service plan. “

For about six weeks, we asked health organizations in several states to clarify the numbers. The Ministry of Health eventually provided the Revelstoke LHA population, but refused to provide figures for health areas in all areas of British Columbia. During that period, state health officials announced new tracking apps on various COVID-19 data websites. It was an adjustment and change made to the state’s population estimation system. It’s not clear from our point of view what caused the change, but it seems reasonable to assume that an unprecedented pandemic was a key factor.

Revelstoke population is as different as population estimates

The population of Revelstoke varies greatly from season to season. According to a city report submitted in April 2021, the city has a population of about 8,250 and a shadow population of about 550. This number does not include visitors. However, LHA includes additional surrounding areas.

Interior health According to internal documents, LHA has a population of 8,770...

The 10,696 BC statistics are based on Canada’s census numbers and other indicators and are updated annually.Generate population estimates for various jurisdictions in British Columbia Use this BC Statistics web app.. The numbers in this BC statistic are used for a variety of government purposes, not just public health.

Revelstoke LHA leads the interior health area in vaccination coverage. At Revelstoke, as of August 4, 7,232 (85%) were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,082 (72%) were vaccinated twice.

According to the population estimation system adopted by the State Department of Health, there are 1,149 residents of LHA over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

Revelstoke LHA slowed the uptake of the initial dose. As of July 6, 83% of eligible residents were receiving the first dose. A month later, on August 3, it rose to only 85%.

At Revelstoke, 72% of residents are receiving a second dose.

An interior health spokesperson said there was no single event associated with recent cases at Revelstoke, and high immunization rates here help protect the community.

“Most of the cases seen in interior health are non-immune people, and the majority of people in the hospital and COVID ICU are not immunized. Currently, the two interior health patients in the ICU are in their twenties. “IH said in the answer. To the question from revelstokemountaineer.com. “Immune people are much less likely to get COVID-19, and if they get sick, they are at a much lower risk of serious complications and hospitalization.”

The next COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Revelstoke is August 13th. Information about registration can be found here.