Best Keto Pills – Top Ketogenic BHB Ketones Supplements 2021

As Americans search for the latest and healthiest way to shed some pounds as quickly as possible, one diet that’s come into focus in recent years is the keto diet. Initially started as a way to help people manage symptoms of diabetes, it’s increasingly adopted by those looking to lose weight. As the name suggests, the diet works by putting your body in a fat-burning status known as ketosis.

Typically, your body will prefer to obtain energy by burning carbohydrates obtained from bread and fruit. As a form of energy, it’s quick and easy for the body to digest, making it clear why it’s the body’s preferred energy source. However, it’s easy to get a little more than we need in the modern world, which causes the body to store some of that excess energy as fat. Under ordinary circumstances, your body will burn through carbohydrates in the bloodstream before going for stored energy reserves. However, if there aren’t many carbohydrates to draw upon, the body can instead pull from fat stored throughout the body, ultimately lowering your weight.

It’s no surprise why keto diets are so popular: delicious foods like bacon, eggs, and dollops of butter aren’t just allowed but actively encouraged in keto diets, giving people the freedom to eat foods they genuinely like. That’s not to say keto diets are all sunshine and roses.

In the early stages of the diet, it’s common to experience what’s known as “keto sickness,” which is a feeling of fatigue, nausea, and lightheadedness as your body adjusts to the lack of carbohydrates.

The diet is also unforgiving, as breaking your resolve and taking carbs can set back your progress even for a short period. Fortunately, you’re not doomed to deal with these problems alone if you decide keto is for you.

Keto diet pills are becoming increasingly used to reduce the symptoms of keto sickness and help people get back on the keto treadmill after a moment of weakness.

Suppose you’re interested in learning more about what diet pills will help you get into ketosis quickly and safely. In that case, you’ll likely quickly find a wealth of information on the topic, making it difficult to tell what really works and what’s just a placebo.

Top Keto Weight Loss Diet Pills in 2021

Below, we’ve gone through tons of different companies and products to determine which keto supplements are worth their salt and which are not.

BioTRUST Keto Elevate

Keto diet pills use various ingredients to achieve what they believe to be the most optimal way of inducing ketosis. BioTRUST Keto Elevate uses C8 MCT, a medium-chain triglyceride, as the basis of its pill. MCT’s are popular in the keto world for their ability to create ketones in the body, a form of energy that won’t be converted into fat later on.

Keto Elevate, in particular, is renowned for using just C8 in their formula, compared to many competitors which dilute C10 or C12, both of which take the body considerably longer to convert into ketones.

Since it’s in powder form, you’ll be able to mix it into any drink of your choice, whether it’s for home or on the go.

KetoBoost

Like BioTRUST Keto Elevate, KetoBoost primarily uses C8 or caprylic acid to produce their diet pill. However, the formula is diluted somewhat by the presence of capric acid, or C10, which takes the body longer to convert into ketones. Because of the high concentration of MCTs, this diet pill will help you enter a state of ketosis faster, helping you burn through your fat supply in no time.

If you’re concerned with the source of their MCTs, worry no longer; KetoBoost derives their MCTs from palm oil.

KetoCharge

KetoCharge, like most other keto diet supplements, works by raising the number of ketones present in the body. Still, it does work differently from the other two keto diet pills we’ve mentioned earlier.

Instead of relying on a high concentration of MCTs to draw your body into a state of ketosis, KetoCharge uses a mix of electrolytes and Beta-hydroxybutyrate(BHB) salts, which upon absorption helps raise your body’s ketone production.

According to KetoCharge, you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite fatty foods while shedding those pounds.

An industry leader, KetoCharge has been in the business for quite some years now. On top of their high-quality product, they’re offering a 100 percent money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with what you’ve bought as long as you make a complaint before the sixty-day mark.

If you also happen to struggle with sleep, the diet pills offered by KetoCharge may have an extra trick up their sleeves. As these pills include the amino acid glycine, which is known in the scientific community to help improve sleeping patterns, you may get some better sleep on top of your fat-burning benefits.

You can also say goodbye to keto flu symptoms, as the electrolyte content helps the body adjust to the dwindling carbohydrate supply in the bloodstream.

Keto Advanced

If you’re looking for a more traditional diet pill that incorporates ketogenic principles, you may want to check out Keto Advanced.

Like many diet pills on the market, Keto Advanced claims that you’ll be able to lose weight without having to cut things out of your diet and without having to hit the gym.

While it’s always important to remain skeptical of radical claims regarding weight loss, it’s helpful to note that many of the underlying ingredients used by Keto Advanced are shared by many of their competitors, such as the BHB salts that force your body into a state of ketosis.

Our Criteria for Ranking the Top Keto Weight Loss Diet Pills

When looking at the market and determining which diet pills are truly worth their weight in gold, several different factors can be used to evaluate a product’s relative value.

This is especially true in emerging markets, such as the keto diet pill industry, which can be bogged down with scammers and opportunists looking to take advantage of a diet’s sudden rise in popularity.

Below are a few of the main criteria we used in determining which keto diet pills to share with you and which to keep in the bin:

Evidence Backed Results

In the diet world, much like the rest of the body and healthcare industries, there are many remedies and ingredients used because of their supposed, not actual, ability to affect change. That’s why we chose to ignore keto diet pills that were primarily basing their pills on the efficacy of ingredients with a flimsy scientific foundation in favor of companies that used scientifically studied ingredients like BHB salts and MCTs.

Just having those ingredients wasn’t enough for us, however. Products that featured those ingredients had to have dosage with at least some clinical history of efficacy; products that supplied too low of a dose were not chosen.

Another helpful factor is the board backing the company

Companies that have a board filled with doctors and medical experts are typically more reliable than those without, as those professionals are at the forefront of the health sciences.

Companies with zero professional experience in the field don’t instill the same level of trust and thus weren’t featured as part of our recommended keto diet pills.

Transparency and Honesty

Since the keto diet pill industry is still so new, it is rife with scammers looking to make a quick buck. If a company doesn’t explain what ingredients they used clearly, they’re very likely illegitimate.

A common trick is to use traditional weight-loss additives, such as caffeine, to trick the consumer into feeling their body is burning extra fat while being repackaged as a “keto” enhancing pill.

Some companies may still use legit but cheaper and non-keto-friendly ingredients to burn fat, and others may not want to disclose their formula to avoid clueing the customer into the low dosages used.

Likewise, we only chose to recommend companies with products that had reasonable claims made about their fat-burning capacity.

The diet industry as a whole is full of nonsensical and impossible claims about weight loss supposedly offered by their products, and ridiculous claims like losing thirty pounds in the first week are a glaring red flag that the product isn’t legit at all.

Keto is very helpful in shedding those pounds, but some diet control and exercise are still integral components of any weight loss strategy.

Another useful indicator of reliability is stamps of approval like FDA approval. Many companies like to churn pills out at unregulated factories worldwide and then sell them to consumers at sky-high prices.

Price and Value

When spending as much as a hundred dollars on a new diet pill, you have to get your money’s with.

When deciding which products met these criteria, we compared what you were getting with what you were paying. Higher prices meant that higher-quality ingredients, at higher doses and concentrations, had to be used.

While we did offer a selection of different keto diet pills across price ranges for all budgets, we found it essential to keep some price and value ratios in mind.

Who Should Use Keto Diet Pills?

As you can imagine, keto diet pills are advertised to those looking to lose weight based on ketogenic principles of fat burning.

If you’ve been looking to get started with a keto diet but have struggled with bouts of keto sickness, keto diet pills have been shown to help you get over the slump.

On the other hand, if you’re struggling more with the restrictions of a ketogenic diet, keto diet pills can help you get into ketosis without having to be as strict as is typically required.

You may not even be struggling with a keto diet but might want to maximize the efficiency of your ketosis, and for that, taking a keto diet pill would assist in your goal.

Some side effects have been reported, such as headache, nausea, and constipation, so if those are problems you are already dealing with, it should be noted that these pills may worsen those ailments.

If you’re at risk for high blood pressure, it’s essential to consult a doctor before diving in, as the stress of switching to a low-carb diet and a state of ketosis may affect one’s blood pressure.

The Science Behind Keto Diet Pills

The diet pill industry is full of dud pills and bunk science. Even though keto diets are backed by science to help in weight loss through the use of ingredients like BHB salts and MCTs, there’s no need to take our word for it.

One of the first real studies done on the ketogenic diet, published in 2004 by Experimental & Clinical Cardiology, had participants in the study adopt a ketogenic diet for 24 weeks.

According to the study’s parameters, participants were allowed 30g of carbs, 1g/kg of body weight of protein, 20% saturated fat, and 80% polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat for daily consumption.

The study chose to focus on patients determined to be clinically obese. By the study’s conclusion, it was found that patients had a lower body mass index and had also lowered their HDL cholesterol, or “bad” cholesterol, as did glucose levels in the blood.

It was also confirmed that undergoing a ketogenic diet for long swaths did not negatively affect any patients.

The idea of eating fats, to burn fat stored in the body, seems like a strange contradiction at first glance. However, it makes more sense than you’d think.

A few years ago, Harvard Health Review poured through dozens of studies and compiled a list of different theories for how this could be the case:

The high-fat content is highly satiating, which reduces one’s appetite and food cravings. By reducing the appetite for food, a person eats less and thereby reduces the caloric intake effortlessly.

Reduced carbohydrate intake reduces the production of hormones responsible for feelings of cravings, such as ghrelin and insulin, preventing those famous diet binges so many of us succumb to

As your body enters ketosis, turning the body’s primary fuel source from carbohydrates to ketones, which seems to affect reducing appetite and thus overall consumption

Converting fat and protein into readily used glucose is calorically expensive than the same process for carbohydrates, boosting one’s metabolism.

While your body is in a state of ketosis, insulin levels in the blood also decrease, ultimately promoting fat loss instead of the lean muscle loss present in high-calorie deficit diets.

As you’ve been able to see, many keto diet pills rely on MCTs to better complement their fat burning during ketosis.

In one study conducted in 2014 published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that MCTs encourage the release of hormones into the blood that can help increase feelings of satiety.

Another study by Kinsella et al.; confirmed these findings by showing evidence that taking two tablespoons of MCT can increase feelings of fullness and decrease the participants’ caloric consumption.

Other keto diet pills choose to forego MCTs in favor of different ingredients with a proven track record. One of these ingredients is exogenous ketones, meaning that they are produced outside of the body. These ketones are then used as the primary fuel source for your body.

Other diet pills instead promote the production of ketones, such as through the use of BHB salts, which, in theory, should put you into a state of ketosis.

In this department, more research is still needed to determine how effective this method is. Even though it’s not disputed that using BHB salts increases the amount of ketones circulating in the blood, it’s not currently established if that, in turn, leads to increased fat burning. That’s not to suggest BHB salts are completely unbacked by science.

One study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism showed a host of benefits in using BHB salts, a prominent one being the ability to reduce symptoms of keto sickness. They have also been associated with improving brain health in the form of reducing symptoms of brain fog. Most notably, ketogenic diets help treat patients with disorders like epilepsy, reducing the number of episodes they experienced.

It is important to note that more research is and needs to be conducted before calling it a settled science. Most studies related to keto diets going up to twenty-four weeks in length, but many proponents of the diet may adhere for years.

Keto sickness is another big issue, as it can make it very difficult to stick with a diet when a person experiences fatigue and nausea over long periods.

Fortunately, most research conducted on keto diet pills has not found any significant adverse side effects, making it pretty unlikely you’ll suffer anything from using them for some time. Additionally, some pills are purported to help with symptoms of keto sickness, sometimes making that drawback moot.

We know that information concerning your health and potential diet plans is often overwhelming and hard to digest.

How do I choose the Right Keto Diet Pill for Me?

Above, we described our criteria for determining which companies and products to recommend for you. However, even with those recommendations, it may not be easy to decide which one is right for you. If you’re stumped, try to keep in mind a few of the principles below to help you determine what keto diet pill is best for you:

Ingredients

As you likely saw above, different keto diet pills use other ingredients to induce or aid in ketosis. In general, you’ll want to ensure that the product you’re looking at contains at least some of the following ingredients: D-BHB, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and MCTs, as these have the most scientific backing in helping people get into and stay in ketosis longer.

Other minerals and nutrients to be on the lookout for include magnesium, helpful in maintaining your immune system and keeping energy levels high during the transition to ketosis.

Magnesium is typically found in carb-rich food, making it very easy for people in prolonged states of ketosis to develop a deficiency. Buying pills that incorporate magnesium, or a separate magnesium supplement, is vital to avoid this common pitfall of keto-based diets.

It’s also a good idea to keep in mind heart-healthy proponents like DHA and EPA, which also help reduce inflammation. Even though keto doesn’t necessarily negatively impact one’s cardiovascular health, it can be a problem if you are predisposed to cardiovascular ailments.

Benefits

Even though we’ve primarily focused on diet pills based on a keto diet, you may be interested in all-in-one kinds of pills that combine ketogenic principles with a variety of different nutrients for different goals.

A good example is keto diet pills that also offer energy-enhancing components, as they’ll help you put in that extra mile to burn that weight even faster.

If you’re struggling with sleep or have a suboptimal immune system, you may want to consider keto diet pills that incorporate supplements to help with those ailments.

If you’re looking to kill more than one bird with a single stone, be sure to check out what the market has to offer for a variety of different goals with ketogenic principles as a foundation.

Pricing Models

Ideally, you’ll be taking one or more of these diet pills each day. While the sticker price of keto diet pills is rarely cheap, they can be made more affordable if you look into the variety of pricing models available on the market.

Since you have to restock every month or every few months, depending on the size of the bottle, it’ll likely make sense to enroll in a subscription model where consumers are often offered a discount in exchange for automatic refills. Other companies offer periodic discounts and promotional offers to those that sign up for memberships.

An excellent seal of trustworthiness in this area is 100 percent money-back guarantees: if a company is proud of what they’re offering, they’ll be sure to back up their claims with money-back guarantees.

The best companies typically offer money-back guarantees in two to three-month time frames so that the customer can see if the diet pills are working for them or not. You’ll also want to keep in mind both shipping prices, shipping times. Since it’s a purchase you’ll have to make somewhat frequently, these costs can add up quickly over a year, not to mention the time spent waiting in between bottles. The best companies typically offer free shipping, especially if you have a subscription, and better companies offer shipping times of less than a week from ordering.

Keto Weight Loss Diet Pills FAQs

We’ll answer some of the most frequently asked questions to give a summary of keto diet pills and their use.

Q: What makes a diet pill keto-friendly?

A: Keto diet pills are specifically formulated with ingredients that either help with inducing ketosis or enhancing ketosis’ fat-burning capacities. Keto diet pills typically use MCTs from sources like coconut oil or palm oil, or they may use BHT salts to get your body into ketosis. Some diet pills may work primarily through ketogenic pathways, but others may only incorporate the keto aspect as a secondary function.

Q: Is Keto Just a Fad?

A: As diets wax and wane in popularity, it’s difficult to tell which diets work and which are fads. Keto diets are high fat and protein, low carbohydrate diets supported by evidence to help weight loss. While the exact mechanism isn’t wholly elucidated right now, there are some theories about how it’s so effective. Some diet proponents believe that being in ketosis reduces the body’s appetite, reducing the number of calories consumed daily. Others believe that because fats are more complicated to break down for the body than carbohydrates, the energy differential spurs weight loss.

Q: Do I need to Stay on a Strict Diet?

A: Much of the appeal of keto-friendly diets is many of the most popular foods are still on the table. While many traditional diets forbid the consumption of high-fat food like bacon, they’re encouraged by keto diets. Instead, you’ll have to forego carbohydrates, which means you’ll have to reduce your consumption of things like bread and pasta to about less than 20 grams a day. Another vice to watch out for is alcohol: most alcoholic beverages are full of carbohydrates, which will interfere with your ketogenic diet. If you do not want to drop it, you may want to consider particular kinds of wine, which are low in carbs and won’t stop your ketosis. However, these pills will be most effective if you make a reasonable attempt at following a keto diet and regular exercise.

Q: Are These Diet Pills Safe?

A: As with anything you put in your body, it’s essential to ensure they’re properly vetted. Keep an eye out for companies that have an FDA stamp of approval, as those have been checked by the rigorous safety standards of a regulatory body. Some pills on the market don’t have this approval, so it’s essential to be aware of the companies making a fair effort to keep you safe. Many keto diet pills can help with symptoms like keto sickness, helping you stay on track even when keto’s got you feeling down. However, some mild side effects are worth keeping in mind before starting keto diet pills. Some users of these supplements have reported mild dehydration, constipation, headache, indigestion, mood swings, and cravings. Fortunately, these side effects are not common, and some of them, like dehydration or constipation, can be remedied with some slight adjustments, such as drinking more water.

Q: What Makes Keto Different from Other Low Carb Diets?

A: Traditional low-carb diets typically restrict fat consumption. In keto-friendly diets, however, fat consumption is highly encouraged. Like low carb diets, keto diets ask that you keep your carbohydrate consumption to a minimum, typically 20 grams or less.

Q: Can Keto Be Bad for Your Health?

A: Before making any drastic dietary changes, it’s essential to consult with your doctor to see if it’s the right move for you. Because keto diets encourage fat consumption, it can be problematic for people with a family history of cardiovascular issues, such as high cholesterol. However, the kind of fat that’s taken can make a big difference. Some people eat bacon to their heart’s content, while others may altogether avoid animal sources of fat and instead load up on vegetable fats and MCTs sourced from places like coconut oil or palm oil.

Top Keto Weight Loss Diet Pills in 2021 Conclusion

Keto diet pills are increasing in popularity as the diet itself becomes more and more mainstream. If you’ve been struggling to get started with the keto diet, or you’re looking for an extra boost to your fat-busting capacities, you may want to check out the diet pills above.

As with any dietary change, be sure to consult your doctor to make sure that a keto diet or diet pills are advisable for your health situation. If they are, in no time, you’ll be shedding off those extra pounds to reach your ideal weight.

