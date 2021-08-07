Hiking in Canada: What US Travelers Should Know





“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”> On August 9, Canada finally reopened its borders, allowing vaccinated travelers who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents to enter the country for the first time since the Covid closure almost 16 months ago. increase. For people living along the world’s largest borders, it’s the first step towards success, not to mention hikers who have postponed their trips over the past year. But if you plan to take advantage of the newly opened border, There are some things you need to know.. First, you need to be vaccinated. Persons entering Canada from the United States must be at least 14 days away from a two-dose vaccine or a one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccination. In addition to J & J, the Government of Canada will accept Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Other varieties cannot enter the country. You can upload your vaccination certificate to ArriveCan, the system used by Canadian immigrants to manage their visitors. Do you have Vax? No visit. The only exceptions are children under the age of 12 traveling with a fully vaccinated adult and travelers who are exempt due to medical inability to vaccinate. The latter must be quarantined upon entry. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, should present a pre-departure negative Covid test and quarantine plan in case symptoms develop. Plan a last-minute trip If you are planning a steep hiking trip from the United States to Canada, the results can be worse than Vancouver Island. NS West Coast Trail Is a 47-mile weekly route through waterfalls and tidal flats. August is the prime season for trails and it’s too late to book a permit, but lucky hikers may be able to win a walkup. Also on the island: Sooke Potholes State Park and Sooke Mountain Provincial ParkHikers can enjoy a 9-mile trek through the coastal rainforest or visit the deep pool of Soukpot Halls to conclude. Complexity: Getting to Vancouver Island is more difficult than usual, as the Canadian-US sea border is still closed. The best bet is to fly directly to Victoria or drive from Seattle to Vancouver for 3 hours and take the ferry there.

