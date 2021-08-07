Children may be affected by Covid-19.That’s why doctors say they need to be protected

This is a 45.7% increase in daily new hospitalizations for Covid-19 patients aged 0 to 17 years from the previous week.

Doctors say it’s important to protect children from Delta varieties-maintaining face-to-face learning and protecting one’s health, as well as preventing the emergence of more aggressive varieties. Useful for.

Child Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise

According to the AAP, 71,726 new pediatric cases between July 22 and 29 showed a “significant increase” from the week before the new cases were reported in 39,000 children.

And with the increasing hospitalization of children with Covid-19, it’s not just children in their pre-existing condition.

Almost half (46.4%) of children hospitalized for Covid-19 between March 2020 and June 2021 There was no known underlying condition According to CDC data from nearly 100 US counties.

The death of the child Covid-19 should not be ignored, says the CDC chief

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than adults, but deaths are still significant.

“I think we fall into this flawed idea that only 400 of these 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 were children,” Walensky said in July.

“Children can’t die, so 400 is a huge amount.”

The main reason Covid-19 is more deadly to children than other infections is that many children are vaccinated against other diseases, says James, a pediatric professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Campbell said.

“In the United States, no one dies of polio, no one dies of measles. No one dies of diphtheria,” Campbell told CNN last month.

However, children aged 12 to 17 can be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, Millions haven’t done so ..

Also, it may take several more months before the vaccine is approved for children under the age of 12.

Rebecca Callaway’s 7-year-old daughter Georgia is one of thousands of toddlers testing different doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure it is safe and effective before it is licensed. ..

Callaway is part of the reason Georgia Registered for Pediatric Vaccine Trial She recently lost her 3-year-old daughter to another unexpected illness (type 1 diabetes), and her family doesn’t want to lose her child in Covid-19 anymore.

Childhood deaths from Covid-19 and type 1 diabetes are rare, but “you don’t want to be that statistic,” Callaway said.

Protecting your child from Covid-19 is important to get your child to school directly

“Our children are worth taking precautions and learning full-time, directly and safely, including masking everyone in the school,” Warensky said.

Some students return to school for the first time in a year. However, long-awaited classroom learning can quickly go astray due to infections and outbreaks.

And it won’t be long before Covid-19 closes the school again. Even one case can have a spillover effect on students, faculty and staff.

Carly Simon, director of the Alachua County Public School in Florida, said:

The school board resolved to require face masks for the first two weeks of school, but the Governor of Florida banned schools from requiring masks and funded schools that needed them. I threatened to reduce it.

And that’s what the director is worried about.

“When there are families who don’t want their children to wear masks, what they do is not only increase the likelihood that they will have to be quarantined,” Simon said.

If a student becomes infected, “they will also have other students with masks that need to be quarantined.”

“Everyone wants to move forward. No one wants to have a mask forever,” Simon said. But “we want to be safe and able to spend educational time with our students.”

In addition to school masks, the CDC recommends other strategies such as improved ventilation, physical distance, and screening-based testing.

Children can help accidentally spur new variants

According to doctors, keeping your child infected with Covid-19 can help everyone in the long run.

As the coronavirus continues to spread and replicates itself to new people Likely to have to mutate ..

Some mutations can give the virus a benefit, and more aggressive mutants can emerge, such as those that may evade the vaccine.

“Of course, that’s a concern,” Warensky said.

However, unvaccinated people, including unvaccinated children, are more susceptible to infections. According to Ofit, he can unknowingly help create new variants.

“We won’t be able to stop this pandemic until a significant proportion of the population is (completely) vaccinated,” he said.

Longcovid and MIS-C can leave a lasting effect

Like adults, children can be susceptible to “long covids”-persistent symptoms weeks or months after a coronavirus infection.

“Even young people who think they are at low risk for severe covids can have very serious long-term effects,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

In some cases, children who start with mild or no symptoms of Covid-19 will be hospitalized weeks or months later with a condition called MIS-C. This is a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, says it happens when “the virus induces your body to provoke an immune response against your own blood vessels.” Can cause inflammation in the body. ..

In many cases, children with MIS-C do not begin to get very ill with Covid-19.

“Usually children are accidentally picked up as having (coronavirus). They had a PCR test because someone in the family was infected and a friend was infected, and they are positive. “Ofit told CNN.

“A month later, they develop high fever, and evidence of lung, liver, kidney, or heart damage. That’s when they come to our hospital.”

The median age of MIS-C patients was 9 years.

“The CDC learns more about why some children and adolescents develop MIS-C after being infected with COVID-19 or after contacting someone infected with COVID-19, but some do not. We are working for it, “says CDC.

“Based on what we currently know about MIS-C, the best way to protect a child is to take routine actions to prevent the child and the whole family from being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. “

According to Warensky, the best steps parents can take to protect their children include vaccination and vaccination of children over the age of 12.

And even if parents are completely vaccinated, it is unlikely that they will catch an asymptomatic breakthrough infection and pass the virus on to their children.

Therefore, it is recommended that all parents of the toddler wear a mask in public.

But the best way to protect unvaccinated children is to “surround them with vaccinated people,” he said.