School mask? Is the Covid Vaccine Effective Against Delta?Top Upstate Doctor Answers Your Question
Syracuse, NY — Dr. Stephen Thomas, one of the top infectious disease experts in northern New York, answers readers’ questions. About Covid-19 Today during today’s Facebook live event.
Thomas, director of the Global Health Institute at Upstate Medical College, said of the highly infectious delta variant, the implications of some vaccinated people catching the virus, and the safe reopening of schools. talked.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation.
The CDC is for people who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated.Substantial infection ” Includes Onondaga County. Do we all need to wear masks? If you are entering a crowded indoor space, whether vaccinated or not, you should seriously consider wearing a mask. Whether you are vaccinated or not, if you are at risk of bad consequences-if you are an elderly person, if you have a lot of existing medical problems, you If your immune system doesn’t work-I strongly consider not to fall into such a situation, but if you do, you should definitely wear a mask.
If you can still get infected after vaccination, why are you shot? Covid’s burden is not a positive test. Covid’s burden is human suffering: people are admitted to hospitals and people die. Even after 6 months, vaccination reduces the risk of getting sick by 90% compared to non-vaccinated people. In the United States, 97% of hospitalizations in the last three months since the introduction of Delta have been unvaccinated. 99% of those who died in Covid in the last three months have not been vaccinated.
Is it safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine? There was a pregnancy that occurred in (first trial) and there were no adverse results in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group. There are many reporting systems out there, and when regulators look at their data, there is no difference in the harmful consequences of those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. Trials were conducted in which they enrolled pregnant women with no adverse results.
We know that unvaccinated pregnant women (infected with the virus) can have adverse effects not only on women but also on the foetation.
What are your recommendations for going to big summer events such as weddings, concerts and state fairs? My first recommendation is to get vaccinated. The second recommendation is to reduce the risk of infection by a factor of 20 by attending an external event. Lots of ventilation and being outdoors greatly reduces your risk.
School is one month away. What are your recommendations for parents and schools? Children strongly feel that they need to learn directly. I have seen the impact on my children, and when we look across the country and around the world, we know that face-to-face learning is excellent learning for the majority of children.
What can be done to minimize Covid’s risk so that children can learn directly and do extracurricular activities? First, I believe that anyone eligible for vaccination should do so. Second, all adults who interact with children at school should be vaccinated if possible. And third, I think universal masking is the right move, at least based on today’s situation.
