According to the CDC, 23% of pregnant women are vaccinated and medical professionals are trying to change that.

She is not alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight months later, only 23% of pregnant women nationwide are still vaccinated.

Dr. Saracross, an expert in maternal-fetal medicine at M Health Fairview, said:

She says one major group was excluded during the test because the first vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization last December.

“Pregnant women were excluded from the first trial,” Cross explained. “For example, when people were vaccinated against COVID based on data from Pfizer, pregnant women were excluded.”

“This is a special scenario because it wasn’t included in the research when pregnant women announced new drugs or vaccines, and there was no information from the beginning,” Engelbrectson added. ..

But now, new reports by two major medical associations encourage doctors to “enthusiastically recommend vaccination” for pregnant patients.

“Pregnancy is a high-risk condition for COVID infection,” said Dr. Cynthia Gamfi Bannerman, director of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Association. “Therefore, it’s not always likely that you’ll get COVID, but if you get it during pregnancy, you’ll get sick.”

Gyamfi-Bannerman says the study found that the benefits of the vaccine far outweighed the risk of getting a COVID.

“What we now know is that vaccinated female babies can develop antibodies to protect themselves early in the newborn period,” she said. “But there are also antibodies that we think are present in breast milk.”

Why are there strong recommendations now? Two major factors. Cross cited the spread of the delta mutant and the fact that CDC is increasing data showing that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

“To date, about 139,000 people have been vaccinated during pregnancy,” she said. “There is no evidence of an increased risk for pregnant people who are vaccinated with the fetal or vaccinated, including 800 in early pregnancy.”

Cross advice on when to vaccinate during pregnancy?

“So the best time to get it is as soon as possible,” she said. “I hear that many people are told to wait until the end of the first semester. There are data from people who were vaccinated in the first semester, but they are at high risk of birth defects and the like. No indication of, or miscarriage. Every day without vaccination is the day when you can get a COVID. “

Pfizer is currently conducting the first trial of a COVID vaccine in pregnant women.

The study began in February and involved 4,000 women.

These trials are expected to last 7 to 10 months.

Engelbrektson says he decided to go ahead and vaccinate after consulting with his doctor, friends and family.

She says one of her greatest achievements is being able to safely introduce her baby daughter, Marin, to her 95-year-old grandparents.

“I wanted to make sure our baby had a protective opportunity she could have,” Engelbrectson said. “The night after Marin was born, I asked them to test their antibodies, and she came back at a tier as high as mine, which she produced as much as I did. It means that I couldn’t sleep that night, I felt so verified and so grateful that I had the opportunity to give it to her. “