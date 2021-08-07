COVID hospitalizations are increasing faster than ever in Oregon.No one is sounding the alarm

The number of Oregons hospitalized for COVID-19 has skyrocketed in the past month, rising faster than previous waves and almost entirely among unvaccinated people.

Hospital leaders say that on average, COVID-positive patients who need hospitalization are younger than ever. Due to the rapid onset of symptoms, patients become more ill when they are admitted to the hospital and their health condition deteriorates more rapidly than in previous spikes.

On Friday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 496, including a record 135 in the intensive care unit. In its current trajectory, Oregon is moving faster than the record high of 584 COVID-positive patients soon next week.

But hospital leaders and Governor Kate Brown aren’t ringing the alarm as they were in the previous waves. Brown warned that when 108 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in June 2020, the hospital could be “overwhelmed” within a few weeks based on modeling. Brown said the limit was renewed in November when 285 people were hospitalized, and hospitals can withstand the surge, but “it needs to be a last resort.” And in April, Brown, who was hospitalized with 328 people, regained some restraints as the increase in hospitalization “may overwhelm doctors and nurses.”

There are three reasons why these disastrous warnings and capacity concerns haven’t returned this summer. As vaccines are readily available and are known to dramatically reduce the need for hospitalization, healthcare providers have shifted their focus to encouraging more people to be vaccinated. The current surge in hospitals has largely spared the Portland region, where hospitals have developed ways to better manage hospital capacity, providing the state with additional buffers for patients with more illnesses. The governor handed over the COVID-19 safeguard to individual counties. There, local leaders are hesitant to set them up for communities that are feeling tired after being given a green light just a few weeks ago.

Eric Robinson, a spokesman for Oregon Health & Science University, said: University of Science. “I need a vaccinated person.”

Since lifting state-wide restrictions on June 30, the Governor of Oregon has approached the current wave with little touch and has postponed the enforcement of restrictions to delay the spread to county authorities. So far, the county has not acted., However, some hospital systems voluntarily postpone non-urgent procedures for managing capacity.

“We are very concerned about the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” spokesman Charles Boyle said in an email earlier this week.

“Local leaders have sought local control, so we expect local leaders in the areas most affected by COVID-19 to take action,” Boyle added. “If hospitalizations continue to grow, all options remain at the table.”

With the surge in summer, healthcare providers are worried about vaccine hesitation and resistance, but the only and most effective way to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and death is to hold the shot. Is almost nonexistent. About 70% of eligible Oregons are at least partially vaccinated and more than 1 million are unvaccinated.

Dr. Katie Schaff, an infectious disease physician at Kaiser Permanente, said: “But if mitigation measures are not taken, local infections will continue to be seen, people will be ill and hospitalized, and that will only lead to this capacity problem.”

Meanwhile, pools of unvaccinated people in the state tend to be younger, and delta variants are more contagious and show more serious consequences, said Gary Walker, a spokesman for Providence Health & Services. I am.

“The difference is that they are young, sick, and fast,” Walker said of the people currently in the hospital.

Hospital ICU nurse Sabra Bederka said that before the holiday on July 4, no patients were receiving intensive care for COVID-19 at the Providence Portland Medical Center. Encouraged by the decline in patients, Bederka and other medical staff she spoke with believed that the state’s official reopening plan was a “terrible idea,” she said., Oregon was one of the last states to do so nationwide. “And, unfortunately, we were clearly right.”

“I’ve basically heard from the government that’you don’t have to take precautions’,” she said. “Mask as needed, mask if not vaccinated.” People are not going to pay attention to it. They basically have to be forced to do the right thing, and that’s a pain. And when they are told not to do the right thing, they get angry. Because it is their right not to do the right thing. “

When Bederka last worked a few days ago, she said none of the ICU’s COVID-positive patients had been vaccinated. “This is a surge in unvaccinated,” she said.

“There is no 100% guarantee, but wear a mask and get the vaccine. It’s very likely that you won’t get sick,” she said. “Or, if heaven forbids you, you get sick, it’s very, very calm.”

As of Friday, the summer surge officially pushed the hospitalization of COVID-positive patients in metropolitan areas past the peak of spring, but they A little over half Although they were in the middle of a fall.

Portland and its surrounding counties also have a much lower rate of COVID-positive hospitalizations than in the fall, which used to account for about half of the state’s total, but now account for just over one-third.

On the other hand, the summer surge is especially severe in southern Oregon. As of Friday, 100 patients with COVID-19 were recorded in the hospital area covering Jackson and Josephine counties.

Asante’s medical system recorded approximately 80% of these patients at three hospitals in Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass. “We’ve been working in capacity for weeks,” said spokesman Lauren Van Sickle.

She added that 90% of Asante’s COVID-positive patients are not vaccinated.

Hospitals in the Portland region often accept the most severe COVID-positive patients from across Oregon. In this area on Friday, 47 people were already recorded in the intensive care unit beyond the peak of spring, and 18 people were recorded in the fall.

As the only academic medical center in the state, OHSU accepts the most severe and complex cases, said Dr. David Zonies, OHSU’s Chief Medical Officer for Critical Care. Providence also took COVID-positive patients from southern Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, and Montana to Portland by helicopter, Bederka said.

As of Friday, Oregon reported that hospitals in the Portland area were operating at 95% capacity and 89 non-ICU beds were available. The intensive care unit had a capacity of 87% and had 44 beds available.

The surge in summer has heightened the anxiety of healthcare professionals who have been hit by a 17-month pandemic. Hospitals across the country continue to face staff shortages, with many quitting their profession during the pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone really expected a surge in summer,” Zonny said. “We were all really focused on what would happen when we returned indoors in the fall.”

Zonny said the most frustrating part of the surge in hospitalization was that if more people were vaccinated, it would have been avoided. He said hospitals currently have unvaccinated critically ill patients between the ages of 20 and 40, but state data show that nearly 2,900 Oregons have died throughout the pandemic.

“The story that it doesn’t affect young people no longer jives, and it makes it so scary,” he said.

“It’s not a horrifying tactic. It’s just a harsh, cold reality,” he added. “People really need to understand that it’s there. We need to be encouraged and solid, people need to engage with the community and keep us all safe.”

