Cumberland County authorities are calling on the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine





Community leaders held a press conference at the Cumberland County Headquarters Library on Friday to discuss delta variants within the community and rising COVID-19 cases. “We’re out of time. We don’t have to wait for vaccination,” said Jennifer Green, director of health at Cumberland County. Since the pandemic began, 339 residents of Cumberland County have died from COVID-19, and only 55% of counties over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, she said. “For those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, here’s the fact. First, the delta mutant is more contagious than the previous strain,” Green said at a news conference. “Second, there are safe and effective vaccines to prevent further illness, hospitalization and death. If you are vaccinated, your risk of hospitalization and death is 1/25. These vaccines Third, delta variants have caused more groundbreaking cases than ever before, but this is still a small number. It comes from cases and most of these cases are mild. “ Virus surge:Cumberland District positive COVID-19 cases increased to 15% Over the past six weeks, Cape Fear Valley Health has gone from 14 COVID-19 patients to 89 COVID-19 patients, said CEO Mike Nagowski. “Get vaccinated,” he said. Nagowski added that all of his immediate family members have been vaccinated. “We are full of Cape Fear Valley,” he said. “We no longer accept transfers from outlining hospitals, and we do on a daily basis.” The majority of patients in hospitals are not vaccinated, Nagowski said. Recently, Cape Fear Valley Health announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated by October 1. Related:Cape Fear Valley Health discusses decision to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees “And that’s our employment condition, so by October 1st you have all the vaccination shots, there are medical exceptions, we’ll help you find a new place to work.” Nagowski said. Currently, 60% of hospital employees are vaccinated, he said. Shirley Bolden, director of health services at Cumberland County School, said the July 23-29 school district dashboard reflected 14 COVID-19 cases and 29 were quarantined. rice field. “Our top priority this year is to run face-to-face as safely as possible all year round,” she said. “We believe that universal masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.” According to Bolden, students need to be 3 feet apart and staff need to be 6 feet apart. Marvin Connelly, director of Cumberland County School, advised the school board at a meeting on Tuesday that face masks were universally needed, she said, and once the final decision was made, parents, students and all employees. Will be updated. Vaccinated residents may be frustrated, but Green advised the community not to give up. “Vaccinated people are frustrated, but turn that frustration into a conversation,” she said. “Conversations at the dinner table make a difference.” Vaccine clinic The COVID-19 vaccine is available at the Cumberland County Public Library every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and until the end of the month at: Saturday: Headquarters Library

Saturday: Spring Lake Regional Library

August 14: Hope Mills Library

August 21: East Regional Library

August 28: Spring Lake Regional Library Residents can also visit the Cumberland County Public Health Service from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and J & J vaccinations are available by appointment or carry-on. To make a reservation, please visit: cumberlandcountync.gov/covid19.. You can contact Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, a writer of health and education, at acastrellon @ gannett.com or 910-486-3561. Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “Subscribe” link at the top of this article.

