Musikfest2021: What should I do to stay safe in COVID?

Pick up a mug, bring a mask and vaccinate: First face-to-face to-do list Music festival The COVID pandemic reflects the ever-changing era of outdoor festivals.

Last year’s 10-day Bethlehem event, before the vaccine became readily available, was almost virtual.

Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, said it was held in consultation with the Bethlehem Health Department when non-profit parent ArtsQuest decided to hold a face-to-face festival in May this year.

Since then, this year’s little festival will take place this week when Northampton County hits highs from a substantial community transmission. COVID-19 infection, The highest designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The fests are outdoors, so there is less risk, but the potential for large, dense crowds creates an optimal environment for disease transmission,” said Krisan Kronin, director and associate professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. “.

The weather has been nice for the past few years, so Musikfest could be tempted Over 1 million people To the city of Bethlehem.

“Musikfest attracts thousands of people from all over the country, and many of them will unknowingly bring the virus with them,” Cronin said. “Given the high transmission rate of the delta variant, it can be a superspreader event.”

The vast festival takes place in Northampton County. CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors Due to the high community infection rate of COVID-19.

NS Bethlehem Health Department Is working with ArtsQuest on safety planning, and Musikfest requires vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a face covering their nose and mouth indoors. These locations include the ArtsQuest Center, SteelStacks Visitor Center, and Banana Factory. The festival also requires visitors to respect local businesses that need masks.

“We have always followed the guidelines of the CDC, State and Municipal Department of Health. These guidelines now recommend that all individuals wear masks indoors,” said Hilgart.

According to Kronin, unvaccinated and immunocompromised people, including children under the age of 12, should wear a mask. Also, avoid congestion by attending during off-peak hours and stay away from poorly ventilated tents.

John and Maria Rayman of York, PA will walk the Musikfest near Monocasie Creek on Friday, August 6th. In a coronavirus pandemic. Today, delta variants now account for about 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States.I saw Hin Dash | For lehighvalleylive.com

Currently, there is no CDC that recommends individuals to mask outdoors, but if you are concerned about getting COVID-19, we recommend masking to festival attendees.

Michael Peckman, a spokesman for the Lehigh Valley Health Network, strongly recommends masking in crowded areas, with or without vaccination.

The health network encourages masking, maintaining social distance, and frequent hand washing, and anyone showing any of the known COVID symptoms can stay at home.

“These steps are consistent with what we have done in the last 18 months to protect our loved ones,” said Peckman. “We want to make this an event that is as safe as possible for everyone. To that end, LVHN has three emergency tents throughout the venue, with ample hand sanitizer available in all tents. And provided Musikfest with 1,000 children’s tents. Masks for distribution by the street team. “

“The festival organizers, who had only a few weeks to host the 2021 festival, have reduced the total number of stages, especially indoors, this year. A new ventilation system at the ArtsQuest Center has also been added.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. The Lehigh Valley Health Network recommends that unvaccinated people be vaccinated and continue masking until fully vaccinated.

“In the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever,” says Peckman.

The Bethlehem Health Department has helped people sign up for vaccine reservations at Musikfest and is offering a daily COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bethlehem City Hall this week, Hilgart said.

“We fully support it in every ability we can educate people about vaccines and their effectiveness and encourage them to get them,” Hilgart said. rice field.

According to Wenrich, individuals who attend one of the clinics and are vaccinated will receive a ticket to one of the upcoming concerts.

Reservations can be made at Bethlehem-pa.gov..

“Vaccinated people are much better protected, but not 100% immune, so the risk is minimal, but it should be noted that they can become infected,” Cronin said. Mr. says. “Wearing a mask adds a layer of protection. Workers and volunteers need to protect themselves and others, and they need to mask.”

According to Wenrich, the city’s health department has discussed with ArtsQuest about using the Musikfest app to disseminate important health and safety information.

According to Nicole Harrell, nonprofit communications director, push notifications will be sent by ArtsQuest, which will work with the city to update as needed.

Clonin predicts an increase in COVID cases in the weeks following the Musikfest in both Bethlehem and Lehi Valley.

The city’s health department is preparing for an increase in incidents after the festival. Wenrich said the bureau’s schedule included additional investigators and contract tracers to address the potential increase.

According to Peckman, the number of positive COVID patients at LVHN hospitals has remained relatively low in recent months compared to earlier this year, but the network is always in place to address the increased hospitalization due to the virus. I’ve been ready for a long time.

Sarakashi may reach at [email protected]..