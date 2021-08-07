Health
Can vaccination be enforced if innate immunity can be demonstrated from previous COVID infections? – Good Day Sacramento
Sacramento (CBS13) – Frequently Asked Questions. Do I need to be vaccinated if I am already infected with COVID?
Epidemiologists say that vaccines definitely boost your innate immunity, but can you be forced to vaccinate if you can prove that you have antibodies? The new proceeding is aimed at answering that question.
Civil rights groups are suing George Mason University on behalf of a law school professor who had COVID (with evidence of innate immunity), but could face disciplinary action if he is not vaccinated. I have.
Since he has antibodies, the proceedings argue that the vaccine is equivalent to forcing medically unnecessary procedures.
Julie Watts: Do you think this is a legal debate?
Todd Wolfson: Well, legal debates can be different from scientific debates.Scientifically, I think he has a very good discussion
However, Todd Wolfson, a labor lawyer and managing partner of CDF Labor Law, said the professor’s claim on innate immunity is very strong, but the obligation to vaccine violates his constitutional rights. Says that it may be more difficult to convince the judge.
“He claims he’s already infected with COVID and doesn’t want the inconvenience of taking shots. It’s George Mason’s urgent need to protect everyone who comes to campus. Will be balanced by the judge, “Wolfson said.
He says the professor will have a stronger debate if he is dismissed for not being vaccinated.
School representatives confirmed on Friday that they had overturned the previous policy cited in a lawsuit allowing masks and frequent tests as an alternative to vaccines against CBS13.
No tax exemption, regardless of mask or test, anyone who comes to campus must be vaccinated.
“By saying that he has no choice but to come to campus or be shot to be fired, it actually gives him a stronger argument,” Wolfson said. “Now the risk to him is not just inconvenient, he is losing his job.”
He states that in this case, the federal ruling does not necessarily apply in California, but may affect similar proceedings filed here. However, Wolffson also pointed out that due to the backlog, it may take years before the case is actually brought to trial.
Julie: Do I need to be vaccinated if I have innate immunity?
Dr. Monica Gandhi: If you have a lot of mixed data I don’t think we can prove that vaccination is medically necessary after a natural infection.
Dr. Monica Gandhi, an expert on UCSF infections, says there is not yet sufficient evidence that people with natural antibodies from COVID are at higher risk of infection or reinfection than people with antibodies from the vaccine. ..
Gandhi refers to Israel. In Israel, people, whether naturally infected or vaccines, are eligible for a vaccine passport.She states: Recent Israeli data Vaccinated individuals are more likely to test positive for delta mutants than previously infected individuals.
But the CDC will investigate on Friday People with innate immunity alone are more than twice as likely to re-infect as those with previous infections and vaccines.
“These are two studies running simultaneously using the same variant in two different locations,” Gandhi points out. “This is what is called mixed data.”
More than a dozen previous studies found Percentage of hospitalizations and severe illnesses Natural antibodies alone were comparable to vaccinated people who were not infected with COVID...
Gandhi too Points to research to find Natural antibodies can be stronger, even if they are less than vaccine antibodies.
But recently A NIH study found that antibodies produced by the vaccine could target a wider range of mutants.
And another study was found Innate immunity increases with disease severity and age, It shows that there is still much to learn about illness.
Julie: Whether you need to [get it]Is it beneficial for someone with a COVID to be vaccinated?
Dr. Gandhi: Yes, I find it beneficial to vaccinate after a natural infection, and I recommend a single dose..
She points out Some studies showing NS vaccination After previous infection, innate immunity is strengthened. Studies have shown benefits after just one dose.
But now she states that there is no conclusive evidence that vaccines alone are superior to innate infections alone, and that there is no lack of research to promote the benefits of both innate and vaccine-induced immunity.
