JCVI “Greatly Opposes” Covid Vaccination for Children Under 16 | Vaccines and Immunization

Members of the government’s vaccination committee say they are very opposed to expanding the Covid jab to younger teens, even though politicians have signaled that they want to change their guidance. The Guardian was reported.

Some members of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) have said that the Deputy Chief Medical Officer wants politicians with high potential results to continue to consider this issue.

JCVI recommended on Wednesday to provide jabs to all children over the age of 16. It’s only two weeks after I told my child that I shouldn’t get the Covid vaccine on a regular basis. What was the U-turn triggered an alarm Called “chamboric” Development of vaccines for teens. Doctors say they are “left in the dark” about the details of their deployment to young people.

The JCVI has moved to “update” members of the Covid Subcommittee over the past few weeks, with Professor Robert Dingwall, a prominent critic of the Covid Jab for children, leaving the body.