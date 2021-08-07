



Polk County and Florida reported Record number of new COVID-19 cases More than any other week during the pandemic last week. According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, Pork reported 5,703 new COVID infections between July 30 and August 5. This is an increase of more than 39% from a week ago. In a week, the county had almost half of the cases reported throughout January. This is the peak of the last surge. This has brought pork to a total of 86,837 inhabitants infected with the virus since the pandemic began. That’s more than one in five. The State Department of Health has not disclosed the number of deaths in the county since it stopped issuing daily reports in early June. Latest COVID Update:Bartow reimplements COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge COVID odds? :“You will probably get infected in the next few months,” says Pork’s health official. COVID Fact vs. Fiction ::Pork clings to false information as health officials promote vaccines Florida reported 134,506 new COVID cases last week, breaking the record of 110,447 infections in the previous week. In addition, an additional 175 deaths were reported. In total, the state has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed 39,695 people since the pandemic began. Positive rates in Pork and Florida continue to rise to new heights. In the county, weekly positive rates for people tested for COVID-19 increased from 22.3% last week to 26.3%. Pork is seeing a stronger rise than the states that reported a positive rate of almost 19%. Healthcare professionals widely use the 10% percentage as an indication that the community is controlling the spread. Florida broke record in COVID case:COVID update: 27 counties in Florida set positive case records The recent surge seems to encourage Pork residents to go out and be vaccinated. At least 9,560 residents received at least one COVID vaccine last week, according to the State Department of Health. This is an increase of about 32% from a week ago. Currently, 55% of eligible pork residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 46.5% have been fully vaccinated. Despite making a profit, Pork lags behind the state, reporting that 63% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated. Globally, more than 201.7 million people have been infected with COVID, resulting in more than 4.2 million deaths. John Hopkins University School of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard. As of Friday, the United States leads with approximately 35.7 million cases and more than 616,400 deaths. Sarah-Meggan Walsh can be reached at [email protected] Or 863-802-7545. Follow us on Twitter @ SaraWalshFl.

