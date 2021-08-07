COVID Vaccination Decreases in El Paso County as Hospitalizations Increase – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4)- They are currently treating more than 125 COVID-19 patients across the state, according to new statistics released by UC Health. It is most common in almost 3 months. In addition, COVID-19 hospitalization across the UC Health system doubled within four weeks. Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer at UC Health and Chairman of Emergency Medicine at CU School of Medicine, said: “Almost all of these patients are in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.” read more: Colorado lawyers who filed “reckless” 2020 election proceedings have to pay for rivals It’s all thanks to the new, highly contagious delta mutant, and some people are still refusing to vaccinate. Carolyn Caroll Flynn is a nurse manager at the COVID Vaccine Clinic at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located, is one of the lowest vaccinated areas in the state. The county ranks 25th in the proportion of eligible individuals who have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine at least once. Flynn says he hasn’t had many vaccinations lately. “At the height of vaccination, we were treating more than 2,000 patients a day. We’ve probably seen about 100 today,” Flynn said. She says she spends most of her day talking to people and fighting the false information they hear online. Zane says that patients with ER also hear false information. Some sick and dying people are clinging to hospital beds, while others regret it. “The response really runs in the range from” I refuse to believe that I have a COVID. COVID does not exist. I’m obviously dying of COVID, but I’m not going to talk about vaccines. “I wish I had been vaccinated” to “Can you give me a vaccine now?” Neither he nor Flynn say it is necessary to do this. Zane says it’s time. read more: Aurora Back-To-School events help students “make connections” “Get vaccinated. There’s nothing to wait for,” he said. Flynn says it’s a personal choice, but keep in mind that it’s a choice that can affect others other than you. “Think of your family. Consider your child. Think of people near you who may have endangered your immune system, and you could potentially kill them. Do you want to expose yourself to something like that? “She said. UCHealth offers free vaccines at every clinic and has added more clinics to serve more people. If you want to get vaccinated, you can go to one of the following clinics: University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16NS Avenue, Aurora (Bruce Schrofer Conference Center) Saturday, August 7; 7:00 am to 2:30 pm (Pfizer vaccine, 12 years and older)

Saturday, August 14; 7 am-2:30pm (J & J vaccine, 18+) Rockies Medical Center, 2500 Mountain Ave., Labrand (Navajo Peak Conference Room, Lower Floors) Saturday, August 7; 7:00 am to 2:30 pm (Pfizer Vaccine)

Saturday, August 14; 7:00 am to 2:30 pm (J & J Vaccine) Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Kuchala Room) Other news: IQAir ranked Denver as the most polluted major city on the planet on Saturday afternoon Saturday, August 7; 7:00 am to 2:30 pm (Pfizer Vaccine)

Saturday, August 14; 7:00 am to 2:30 pm (J & J Vaccine)

Note: Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administration Center from 7am to 2:30 pm on Fridays. The clinic welcomes a walk-in. No reservation required.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/08/07/covid-vaccine-el-paso-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos