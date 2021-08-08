These five numbers show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is.But experts say we can turn things around

“This surge we’re experiencing now could be the worst surge we’ve ever faced, and it looks like it’s already happening,” said former US surgeon Jerome. Dr. Adams said in a live online interview. With the Washington Post on Tuesday.

But you don’t have to get there. Health officials say the key to getting things around quickly is to use more shots as a weapon.

“If we work together, unite as a country, immunize all interested and unvaccinated people, and wear masks to prevent illness, we can really control this in a few weeks. “Masu,” said Dr. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rochelle Walensky told CNN on Thursday.

If that doesn’t happen , Warrensky warned, The United States may soon see the same level of daily cases as it returned in January-hundreds of thousands daily.

This is where we are now.

The average number of cases has increased nine-fold since early July

As of Friday, the 7-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in the United States exceeded 107,100, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest average in almost 6 months.

The previous average daily number of cases exceeded 100,000 on February 11. The average daily number of cases has increased nine-fold since early July.

Jeff Seienz, Covid-19 responsive coordinator at the White House, said at a Covid-19 briefing on Monday that most cases came from areas with low vaccination rates. One-third of all US cases last week I’m from Florida and Texas , He said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Thursday. “If it really accelerated from May to June and the country was fully vaccinated, we didn’t have to worry too much.”

The surge was particularly sharp across the South, including Florida and Louisiana, and Warensky said Thursday that there was an “exponential rise” when it did not appear to have peaked yet.

Hospitalization is the best since February

Hospitalizations by Covid-19 in the United States have not been so high since February.

Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, Texas, said at a press conference Thursday, “Today we are on the edge of a cliff, thinking we could head for a public health catastrophe again. You can do it. ” At the meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Houston’s Texas Medical Center campus hospitalized more than 300 Covid-19 patients a day.

Data published on Friday The state reported records, according to the Florida Department of Health. 134,506 new Covid-19 cases Over the past week, there have been an average of 19,215 cases per day. According to Johns Hopkins data, the record high was January 8, with a total of 125,937 cases reported over a seven-day period, averaging 17,991 cases per day.

Louisiana authorities reported records on Friday 2,421 hospitalized In Covid-19 across the state-breaking the state’s previous record set just a day ago. Approximately 91% of state inpatients are unvaccinated, officials said earlier in the week.

Last week, Arkansas reported record lows in 25 ICU beds available throughout the state. In Mississippi, health officials said only six ICU beds were available on Wednesday.

Covid-19 children and teens surge 84% in a week

Nearly 72,000 new cases of Covid-19 children were reported during the July 22-29 week of the American Academy of Pediatrics. report on Tuesday – Significant increase from last week When about 39,000 cases were reported, it was almost five times as many as reported at the end of June. The definition of a child varies from state to state, but generally includes children up to the age of 17 or 18.

“I don’t think this virus is necessarily targeting children and adolescents. I wonder what’s going on. Now it’s a wildfire in the south, and everything, including adolescents, is I think it’s been wiped out inside, including young children. “

“The way to stop it is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he added. “The more vaccinated you are, the more you can actually delay the infection.”

The astonishing rise occurs when schools across the country are preparing to return their students to class while navigating the safest ways. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for shots, so some states require students to mask, while others require masks. Banned school mask obligations.

Delta variants account for 93% of US Covid-19 cases

Behind the recent surge in the country Delta variant, According to the report, it currently accounts for more than 93% of the coronaviruses prevalent in the United States. Data from CDC .. This includes several sub-strains of the Delta, all of which are classified as variants of concern. The numbers are even higher in some parts of the country, including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, with Delta accounting for more than 98% of circulating viruses.

These figures show a rapid increase in the prevalence of variants across the United States. In late May, the CDC estimated that Delta would account for about 3% of new Covid-19 cases.

According to an internal document from the CDC last month, this variant seems to be causing even more causes. Severe illness It is almost as contagious as chickenpox.

“This is serious,” Warrensky told CNN earlier. “This is one of the most infectious viruses we know.”

Officials across the country said the Delta Variant is helping to increase their proceedings.

Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday that the state saw a “tremendous increase” in daily incidents “totally due to the delta variants that are hitting Mississippi like a tsunami.” According to Dobbs, about 97% of new cases come from unvaccinated people.

“We have seen unvaccinated populations causing the current surge. About 89% of hospitalizations and 85% of deaths are unvaccinated.”

Most Americans live in areas with substantial or high Covid-19 infection

According to the report, more than 97% of Americans live in areas with “substantial” or “high” Covid-19 infections. CDC data ..

NS The agency was at the end of last month, even for fully vaccinated people People living in these areas should wear masks indoors to prevent further spread of the delta variant. The CDC guidance for unvaccinated people remains that they should remain obscured until they are fully vaccinated.

NS “Substantial” and “high” terms Is part of the CDC system and measures the level of community infection in the county based on two indicators. New Covid-19 cases and positive rates per 100,000.

Experts say that knowing the amount of virus circulating in the community helps to understand the types of risks that residents are taking when choosing whether to mask.

Good news

The numbers are tough, but the good news is. Covid-19 vaccination is accelerating, with an average of more than 464,700 people starting vaccination daily as of Thursday. CDC data shows .. This is the highest average daily pace in almost 7 weeks, up 19% from last week’s pace.

And some of the most rapid increases in vaccination are seen in some southern states where vaccine progress is inadequate and vaccine hesitation is intense. As of the end of July, the average new dose in Alabama was more than double that of three weeks ago.

In Louisiana, the daily vaccination rate increased by 111% over the same time frame, while in Missouri, the average number of vaccinations per day increased by 87%.

About 58.5% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once with Covid-19, and about 50.1% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data show.

Vaccination is the “ultimate answer” to reversing this surge, emergency physician Dr. Lina Wen told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday.

“We know that the only and best way to stop the virus and get out of the pandemic is to increase vaccination rates,” Wen said. “A sufficiently high level of immunity in the United States can prevent the virus from causing such havoc.”