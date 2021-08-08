Some parts of the United States have a COVID-19 booster without FDA approval





When the Denver-Delta mutant began to spread, Gina Welch decided not to miss a chance. She received a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to the clinic and telling them that it was her first shot. The US government says it has not approved booster shots against the virus and has not yet confirmed evidence that they are needed. However, Welch and countless other Americans have succeeded in obtaining them by taking advantage of the country’s vaccine surplus and the loose tracking of fully vaccinated people. Welch, a graduate student in Maine who studies chemical engineering, monitors scientific research on COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media advocating boosters. He said he was doing it. “I will follow these professionals and protect myself,” said Welch, 26, who has asthma and liver conditions. “I’m not going to wait another 6 months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.” Pfizer said it plans to seek US Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, but health officials say it appears to be fully vaccinated so far.

Nonetheless, US healthcare providers report more than 900 cases of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a database operated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The full range of people who received a third dose is unknown, as reporting is voluntary. It’s also unclear if all of them were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster. “I don’t think anyone is actually tracking,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. One entry in the CDC database stated that a 52-year-old man had never taken a third dose from a California pharmacy on July 14, and provided his passport as identification instead of a driver’s license. Is shown. However, when the pharmacy contacted the patient’s insurance company, he was said to have been taken twice in March. In Virginia, a 39-year-old man received a third injection from a military healthcare provider on April 27, after showing a vaccine card indicating that he was receiving only one dose. A review of the records revealed his previous vaccine. The patient then told the provider that the time between the first and second doses was at least 21 days. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said at a recent press conference that he knew of residents who received a third dose under a fake name, but neither his office nor the State Health Department could provide evidence. rice field.

Despite the lack of FDA approval, San Francisco public health officials announced on Tuesday that they would offer additional doses of the Pfizer or Modena vaccine to people who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. booster. Some studies have examined booster shots of specific risk groups (people with weakened immunity, adults over the age of 60, health care workers). However, Dr. Michel Baron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UC Health, a non-profit healthcare system based in Aurora, Colorado, has yet to decide whether the general public needs them. He said no. She said the best data in favor of possible boosters are for people with impaired immune systems. Israel is giving boosters to older people, and several countries, including Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, have approved boosters for some people. The head of the World Health Organization recently urged wealthy countries to stop taking boosters to make vaccine doses available to other countries where few people received the first injection. Will Clart, a 67-year-old patient service employee at a Missouri hospital, went to a local pharmacy in May to receive a third dose. Mr. Krat provided all the information to the pharmacist, but said the pharmacist was unaware that Mr. Krat’s name was included in the vaccine system after administering the shot. “It seemed like a benefit, and there was talk of needing a booster in the end. My stuff was 5-6 months, so I thought I’d move on. That gives you a booster, “Clart said.

Caricature writer Ted Roll explained in The Wall Street Journal that he got a booster because he had a history of lung problems such as asthma, swine flu, and repeated attacks of bronchitis and pneumonia. “I made up my mind after reading the report that the state is likely to throw 26.2 million unused doses due to low demand. My decision did not affect policy, and I We saved the vaccine dose from the trash, “Ral said. Welch, a graduate student in Maine, has accused people of refusing to get the vaccine for political reasons. About 60% of eligible people in the United States are fully vaccinated. “Their absolute demands and screams for freedom are trampling on our public health and community health.”

