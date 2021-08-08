Owners of Eastern Townships Gyms Targeted Online for Vaccine Policy

Alain Gauthier is Que. He says he is asking people to show evidence of vaccination before exercising to keep people safe at his independent gym, Athletica Lac Brome, in Knowlton.

Despite positive feedback from a few customers, his policy words spread rapidly online and began to be flooded with negative business reviews, nasty messages and angry phone calls.

“I was trolled and died. I didn’t know there were so many trolls,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister François Lugo announced that instead of returning to the blockade, he would implement a vaccine passport and limit access to non-essential services for people who are not fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said more than 11,500 people applied for the first dose the day after the passport was released.

Not wanting to wait for Quebec to resolve the details, Gautier introduced his new policy last Tuesday.

He simply says he is trying to protect himself and his clients. Some of them are elderly or have weakened immunity. He says he’s happy to chat with customers who don’t agree with his stance.

“I had one customer. A client I’ve had for years …[who] It was anti-vaxxer. And I said, “Sorry, I’m not going to change my opinion, this is your refund.”

Gautier says the conversation has become fierce, but spending time explaining his views has paid off in the end.

“I briefly explained to her …. it’s the same as getting a polio vaccine, a smallpox vaccine, a tetanus vaccination. These are all shields that protect you and you are offered it. Why don’t you take it? “

Three days later, Gautier says the client returned and presented her first vaccine certificate, saying “it makes a lot of sense to me.”

“People just need to talk,” he said.

Gautier says he is ready and happy to have an open conversation about why he wants people who want to visit his business to show evidence of vaccination. (Submitted by Alain Gauthier)

Gautier says he’s trying to bow, but he’s faced with a lot of backlash online and Jim’s Google review rating is a big hit.

Of the few 1-star reviews he received last week, many are from people who have never visited his gym. Comments range from claiming that requesting proof of vaccination is discriminatory and comparing it to medical isolation to calling it a fascist.

Human rights lawyer Julius Gray states that this policy contradicts, but does not necessarily violate, Quebec’s Charter on Human Rights and Freedom. Regarding a similar move made by restaurants in Montreal, Gray said he needed to show a reasonable purpose for refusing to serve unvaccinated people.

Gautier says many of his regulars thanked him and people across the country expanded their support.

“Many people from the West Coast have reached out and sent me love and praise for having the courage to do it,” he said.