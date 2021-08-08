The main, rare and groundbreaking COVID-19 infection rides a wave of symptoms and emotions

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified an additional 56 groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals. This brings the total number of states to 712.

Authorities said the actual numbers were probably higher, but these cases still account for only a small proportion of Maine infections, less than 2 percent since vaccines became available. Still, some of the affected people are riding a wave of symptoms and emotions.

Last weekend, Christine Burstein of Lincolnville was planning to attend Camden Regatta. But for the days leading up to the race, she felt crowded. She had a painful cough that ran deep into her chest. When she tried to get out of bed on the morning of regatta, she said she was almost fainted.

“I exercise a lot. I’m in a good condition for my age, and it was really a little scary to feel like I was fainting,” Christine said.

Bernstein is 63 years old. And she was vaccinated against COVID-19, so I thought she had a cold. But she decided to be tested for the virus anyway. To her surprise, it returned to positive.

“After the first shot and after the second shot, we felt a little invincible.”

Bernstein said “us” because his 71-year-old husband, John, also tested positive. Approximately one week after the infection, the symptoms shifted mainly to malaise. But John also said he was beginning to get a wave of spiritual fog.

“I feel this sense of disorientation, and it scares hell from me.”

Bursteins believes he recently obtained Covid while traveling from California. At the airport, they started a conversation with two other travelers while having lunch.

“We took off the mask. I heard them talking a few minutes ago about being a COVID denier. And I thought, uh, a COVID rejecter, and we Was unmasked for more than 15 minutes and was really close, “said Christine.

“I’ve relaxed my vigilance,” John said.

John said it was a mistake to think that vaccination had made him 100% immunized from COVID-19. But I am grateful that he and Christine got the vaccine. This protected them from even worse symptoms. He is also frustrated. He says that if more people are vaccinated, the virus will not spread so quickly.

“Frankly, I have to say this. I have the anger I feel,” he said.

It’s an emotion that Hollis Darlene Huntless also feels. Her 26-year-old daughter Emily, who is vaccinated and lives in California, suffers from a breakthrough infection. She tested positive almost three weeks ago. Despite being a otherwise healthy young adult, she still has a variety of symptoms: fever. cough. Loss of taste and smell. And the pain in the body that keeps her at night.

“She’s really struggling. That is, if she hadn’t been vaccinated, I can’t imagine, so thank the vaccinated god. I’m sure she’ll be hospitalized. I really believe that the vaccine has kept her away from the hospital and saved her life. “

Her condition is so worrisome that Huntless’s wife jumped out to California this week to take care of her daughter. Huntless is now worried that his wife may develop a breakthrough infection. And she is angry that her family has been involved in the fourth wave of preventable COVID-19.

“We have a vaccine that would slow it down, control it, and eventually stop it. And those who are eligible and can be vaccinated The Delta variant had the freedom to devastate the country, as many of these people decided not to do this because it was not enough. “

Although the US CDC has confirmed that even fully vaccinated individuals can conceal and spread the delta variant, the US CDC continues to seek vaccination as the best strategy to control infection.

Her family is already vaccinated and has safety measures such as wearing a mask, so Huntless says she doesn’t know what else she can do. Now she said, they depend on luck and the choice of strangers.

“Compassion and responsibility are as easy as getting a free vaccine. It’s available everywhere. It’s as easy as rolling up your sleeves and vaccination,” Huntless said.

She says to protect those you know and those you don’t know.

