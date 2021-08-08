COVID-19 survivors and families gather for further support





expedition Georgia’s next public health crisis is already happening and health professionals are afraid Three state legislators, including Congressman Mary Margaret Oliver and D-Decater, attended the rally and told the crowd that the elected civil servants had not fully heard of the sick survivors and their families. “We need to get up and get better,” she said. Marjorie Roberts, who lives in Johns Creek and was treated for COVID-19 in March 2020, recommended that the crowd wear a mask, regardless of the potential for pushback or ridicule. Roberts described several health conditions, including liver stains after getting sick. “COVID-19 turned my body into something I didn’t know,” she told the crowd. Survivors were also encouraged to talk about living through COVID-19. Marietta residents Arnie and Paola Schirmer did. Arnie Schirmer said he was hospitalized for 53 days and spent 31 days in a coma. “For some reason, I’m still here, and I think this is one of the reasons,” he said in an interview about speeches at this type of event. Many participants wore yellow, the color of COVID’s memory. Some have written the name of their lost loved one on a yellow heart-shaped piece of paper with the hashtag “NotJustANumber”. One group wore a gray T-shirt. They were the family of Miriam Pavón, a resident of Carroll County who died of COVID-19 in January. The family learned about Saturday’s event through Facebook. Her loved ones said they found power and comfort from others there on Saturday. They started sharing a message about the pandemic with her. caption Louis Pabon (center), who lost his wife Miriam on COVID-19, will attend the National COVID Recognition Day event with his family at the Anglican Church of St. Luke’s in Atlanta on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021. (Photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray “My mom wasn’t just a number,” said Melinda Jenkins. “People need to know that this is the real thing.” Jenkins described the people she met on Saturday as a family. caption Melissa Rice has a photo of her mother, Miriam Pavón, who died of COVID-19. Rice was one of the people who attended a rally at the Anglican Church of St. Luke in Atlanta as part of National COVID Awareness Day on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021. (Photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray So so did Erica McKibben, a resident of McDonough. His father, George, died of COVID-19 near the beginning of the pandemic. But McKibben told the crowd, “I don’t want to have any more family members in this group.” “We can make a difference,” she added.

