Studies suggest that you will be vaccinated even if you get COVID-19





Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that even people who have been infected with COVID-19 need to be vaccinated. NS study CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports (((MMWR) Shows 2.3 times the number of innate immunity reinfections compared to breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals. CDC investigators investigated data on residents of Kentucky who were infected with COVID-19 in 2020. We compared the vaccination status of residents who were re-infected and those who were not re-infected in May and June 2021.

“May and June were selected considering vaccine supply and eligibility requirements. This period may reflect the choice of vaccinated resident rather than eligibility for vaccination. It was highly sexual, “the study said. “Control participants were residents of Kentucky who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed in the laboratory in 2020 and did not re-infect until June 30, 2021.” Damage that can be caused by the COVID-19 variant- Delta variant And that Lambda variant— The CDC investigators’ considerations seemed to be very close. New variants may weaken the protection provided by previous infection with SARS-CoV-2. MMWR Research status. “For example, in a recent laboratory study, sera collected from previously infected individuals prior to vaccination had a neutralizing response to the B.1.351 (beta) variant when compared to the original Wuhan Lake. It turned out to be relatively weak and in some cases non-existent. -1 strain, “the study said. CDC researchers said, “The results of this study show that among previously infected individuals, complete vaccination is associated with a reduced chance of reinfection, and conversely, unvaccinated. It suggests that there is a high probability of infection. “ But what about those who are partially vaccinated? “The significance of partial and complete vaccination, given the small number of partial vaccinated individuals included in the analysis (6.9% of case patients and 7.9% of controls) and limited statistical detection. Lack of relevance should be interpreted with caution. ”According to the study,“ the probability of reinoculation in the partially vaccinated group is lower than that in the unvaccinated group. ” It suggests a protective effect and is consistent with the results of previous studies showing that previously infected individuals have higher titers after the first mRNA vaccination. “ Meanwhile, the UK Public Health Services (PHE) announced in its latest survey. Variant technical briefing Emphasize how variants pose such challenges to healthcare systems. This shows that the delta variant remains predominant throughout the UK, accounting for about 99% of cases. The briefing contains updated hospitalization data for Delta. This indicates that “1467 people were hospitalized for Delta cases confirmed by sequencing or genotyping” in the period since the last update on July 19, 2021. Of these, 808 (55.1%) were unvaccinated, while 512 (34.9%) were vaccinated with both. Vaccines provide a high level of protection, but they are not 100% effective and cannot prevent anyone from becoming infected with COVID-19.As a larger population is vaccinated, the relative proportion of vaccinations can increase Hospital person.. “Currently, 58% of the UK population is fully vaccinated.” New York Times.. “This corresponds to the overall effectiveness of vaccination to prevent 35% hospitalization.” This supports data from the Israeli Ministry of Health showing the decline in vaccine protection for people over the age of 60 and more than 5 months after vaccination.As Infection control today® NSeported, 8.6% of breakthrough infections in this group of elderly patients resulted in hospitalization and 2% resulted in death.

