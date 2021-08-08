Covid can be stealth, especially for the elderly





“We are not necessarily surprised by this,” said Dr. Maria Kearney, a geriatrician and author of the Northwell study. “Older adults do not always exist like other adults. They may not heat up. Their metabolism is different.” For example, young diabetics can sweat and palpitations when their blood sugar levels drop, Dr. Kearney explained. Elderly people with hypoglycemia can faint without warning. Elderly people who suffer from depression may suffer from loss of appetite and insomnia, but they do not always feel sad. Understand the status of vaccine obligations in the United States In May 2020, Dr. Kearney heard from a daughter who was worried about her suddenly debilitated mother in her 80s. “She had no fever or cough, but she wasn’t herself,” recalled Dr. Kearney. The daughter reported that a doctor in the local emergency room diagnosed the urinary tract infection and prescribed antibiotics. But five days later, her mother’s condition was deteriorating. “She needs a Covid test,” Dr. Kearney advised. Rapid diagnosis of Covid in older patients can make a difference in the world. Dr. Elefterios Milonakis, Head of Infectious Diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, who led Providence’s Nursing Home study, said: “We have a better understanding, more treatment, better support.” Some of the improvements include the use of anticoagulants to prevent coagulation and the use of monoclonal antibodies that strengthen the immune system (the treatment former President Trump received at Walter Reed Hospital). However, Dr. Milonakis added, “It is of utmost importance to start all types of treatment early.” Understanding that vague things like weakness, confusion, and loss of appetite can be signs of a Covid infection can also help protect friends and family. “It not only helps individuals, but it can also contain the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Milonakis. Covid diagnostics can also avoid unnecessary tests and procedures. “You can avoid unnecessary tests, plunges, sticks, and CT scans,” said Dr. Kearney. CT scans are expensive, burdensome, and time consuming to schedule and analyze. Covid’s nasal swabs are fast, relatively inexpensive, and are now widely available.

