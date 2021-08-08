It changed the game.Here’s how to prevent delta variants:

As the country heads for the 17th month of living in a pandemic, Maine residents should probably be allowed to be a little … confused, panicked, or totally disgusted.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases will be in the teens, even a few days in June, and then triple digits again. Anything that finally feels almost safe again thanks to the high immunization rates in Maine, such as getting lost in a crowded restaurant or attending an indoor concert, suddenly looks suspicious.

In addition, county-specific recommendations on whether fully vaccinated people should re-mask before going to a grocery store or post office can change daily. For example, York County switched between “recommended masks” and “unnecessary masks” four times in 11 days.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said: “But even the pace of that information seems to be increasing.”

To help navigate this latest stage of the pandemic, some experts are raising concerns about delta variants, why mask recommendations are shifting, and this latest stage of the COVID crisis. Discussed what is safe or unsafe to do.

Why are delta variants such a concern, even if they are fully vaccinated?

Basically, evolution.

Viruses are constantly mutating, and RNA viruses such as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are particularly “notorious” for their ability to replicate and mutate, said Dr. Stembermund, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health. increase.

Over 99% of these mutations are not always beneficial to the survival and spread of the virus. However, the remaining small percentage of mutations that lead to a slightly fine-tuned virus may more easily recognize and attach to the cell wall to cause infection, Vermund said in Portland Press Herald / Maine. The telegram mentioned in the interview with Sunday.

“The result of replication is a virus that infects more efficiently,” he said of the delta variant.

A more efficient infection means more infected hosts, more replication and mutations, and more opportunities for the virus to endoran around the vaccine.

“We know there will be new variants, that’s the name of the game,” Vermund said. “Our goal is to vaccinate humans adequately to reduce the extent of infection or replication of this virus. And the fewer viruses that are replicated to humans, the fewer mutations. increase.”

What about those who have been vaccinated? How much do you need to worry about delta variants and “breakthrough” infections?

“If you are fully vaccinated and generally hang out with someone who is fully vaccinated, you will develop a very severe case of COVID infection or requiring hospitalization. The chances of it happening are very rare, “Shah said.

That said, the recent US CDC recommendation that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in areas with higher case rates reflects the fact that the Delta variant has changed the game.

New studies show that Delta is at least twice as contagious as early strains of coronavirus. This is because it can bring 1,000 times more infection to humans, often referred to as “viral load”. Even more worrisome, fully vaccinated people can have as high viral load as unvaccinated people.

Currently, vaccines may prevent people from feeling sick and should allow them to fight off the infection faster. It helps to avoid serious illness, except in a few cases. Because public health experts teach the vaccine essentially how to prevent small intruders from establishing beachheads in the body that allow the virus to replicate to the immune system, leading to serious illness or death. , Says it is clear evidence that the drug is working as intended.

However, fully vaccinated individuals may still carry much of the virus in the early stages and may pass the virus to others, especially unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals. The more people infected with the delta variant, the more likely it is to mutate again into a new variant that can cause problems for both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s premier infectious disease expert, said in a briefing last week at the White House’s COVID-19 response team, “Virology has a very long-standing belief that viruses cannot mutate unless they are replicated. There is. ” “Therefore, the easiest way to prevent this scenario is to vaccinate as many people as possible and give them enough time to mutate so that the virus does not continue to circulate in the community.”

Why do you bother to get vaccinated when you can still get infected?

Now, according to the latest data, the risk of developing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 is reduced by a factor of 18 compared to unvaccinated people, and the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID is 25 minutes. Decreases to 1. .. In addition, vaccination protects others around you, especially children who are too young to qualify (under 12 years old), immunocompromised people, and those who are not shot.

“I always tell people that you may be okay, but can you say that for everyone around you?” Shah said.

Masking recommendations continue to change. How about that good public health?

“It feels like we’re all being whipped. I understand that,” Shah said. “Many of them are the fact that prices are rising.”

Maskman Date in Maine expired at the end of June with a state of emergency. As a result, the state currently only recommends that individuals vaccinated in areas with “significant” or “high” infection rates in indoor public places wear masks, which is mandatory. There is none.

Because Maine is a relatively low-population rural state in many counties, there are many new ways for these counties to move from the “moderate” to “substantial” or “high” community infection levels of the US CDC. No case required. scale. This happened last week in the Piscataquis, Kennebec, Somerset, and York counties.

Shah said last week that the Maine CDC is exploring options that provide predictability and stability to residents and businesses by updating county-specific designations. But in reality, most, if not all, counties in Maine are moving towards substantial or higher designations.

Dr. Meghan May, an infectious disease specialist and microbiologist at the University of New England, said that because of the pandemic pace, Americans are watching science unfold in real time rather than learning about it after the study is settled. rice field. The changing recommendations correspond to the new research and changes in the way the pandemic progresses.

Unfortunately, this is all in line with the political “very harsh environment” of the United States.

“It is important to understand that these guidelines are subject to change and can change significantly very quickly and significantly. They have nothing to do with any intent other than that science is changing. No, “says May.

Vermund was even more frank as he lamented people’s attempts to politicize public health.

“It’s a shame that people in society say this …” You don’t know what you’re talking about, “Barmund said. “Well, what do you guess? The virus is a creature of change, literally a creature of change. Therefore, if the virus mutates and becomes more infectious, the public health community will recommend a mask. It is foolish not to rotate our advice.

I am completely vaccinated. But as the number of cases in Maine grows (including groundbreaking cases), do we need to change our routines?

Public health professionals say it depends on many factors, especially where you live and whether you expect to be around vulnerable people such as unvaccinated or immunocompromised children. say. It also depends on your level of personal comfort.

Dr. May said her family was absolutely “reducing” their activities as incidents increased in their area of ​​York County.

Given her profession and the fact that she has several children, Mei said she rarely stopped wearing masks in many places, despite being vaccinated. Since then, one child has been able to fire because he is over 12 years old, but another is still too young. So Mei said her family continued to wear masks in public. “We were among the few people who wore masks, including during our pre-surge trip to Florida, which was 112 million degrees Celsius.”

Also, wear a mask if the vaccinated person is around an unvaccinated child, an immune system-suppressed person, or other potentially more vulnerable, high-risk person. Or we recommend that you carefully consider avoiding high-risk areas.

“For high-risk activities, it’s almost like returning to a square, especially for unvaccinated people,” May said. “Currently, the most risky activities are the same as last winter. In indoor dining, gymnasiums, kindergarten to high school, especially elementary school”, all students are too young to be vaccinated. ..

What about large indoor or outdoor gatherings?

The US CDC still states that outdoor activities “provide minimal risk to fully vaccinated people” and “most indoor activities pose low risk,” especially in areas with low to moderate levels of infection. Stated. As of Friday, the counties of Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook had “substantial” levels of infection, Waldo counties had “high” levels of infection, and all other counties had “substantial” levels of infection. It was a “medium” category.

“Fully vaccinated people, especially if they or someone in their family are immunocompromised, at high risk of serious illness, or if someone in their family is not vaccinated, the level of infection. You may choose a mask regardless of, “the US CDC said in it. Latest guidance For vaccinated individuals.

For the main CDC Shah, the arrival of the vaccine changed the equation, and unlike the pre-vaccination era when everyone was vulnerable, “there is no grand unified theory or definition of what is safe.” Instead, Shah said he would ask people what are the most important activities in their lives and then suggest the best way to do them safely.

If it is an important activity, it may mean wearing a mask in the cinema. Or for young people who love the bar scene but want to see their grandparents who are vaccinated but may be vulnerable, choose a bar with outdoor services or take a bite. It may mean wearing a mask.

“That’s the world we are in,” Shah said. “There is a small trade-off between meeting grandparents and being able to live a social life.”

Fully vaccinated people are safe and “should not fall into some sort of bubble” because of the delta mutant, said Barmund, dean and doctor at Yale University. However, Mr. Balmund began to practice hand hygiene more “more aggressively” to wear masks more often in public and reduce the risk of becoming a carrier who could infect others. Said that.

“Everything we’ve done over the last year and a half will still reduce risk,” he said. “But vaccination is more effective than putting them all together.”

” Before