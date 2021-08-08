These five numbers show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is.But experts say we can turn things around

Christina Maxouris, CNN

As a percentage of Covid-19 vaccination Climb The number of new infections has plummeted In the spring, many Americans thought They had a carefree summer.

However, delayed vaccination and a highly contagious new variant dragged the United States, Malicious Covid-19 surge — Prompted Obligations and measures for new masks Still, there are no signs of slowdown.

The increase in cases Unvaccinated American — According to health officials Covid-19 hospitalized patients and death Nationwide.Fueling the surge Dangerous delta variant, Strains that can be transmitted to previously uninfected or unvaccinated individuals You will probably get it, Scott Gottlieb, director of the Trump administration’s Food and Drug Administration, said.

If the United States does not vaccinate enough population to help crush this outbreak, the surge will The worst in Japan Some experts warn.

“This surge we’re experiencing now could be the worst surge we’ve ever faced, and it looks like it’s already happening,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, a former US surgeon. Is The Washington Post on Tuesday.

But you don’t have to get there. Health officials say the key to getting things around quickly is to use more shots as a weapon.

“If we work together, unite as a country, immunize all interested and unvaccinated people, and wear masks to prevent illness, we can really control this in a few weeks. “Masu,” said Dr. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rochelle Walensky told CNN on Thursday.

If that doesn’t happen, Warrensky warned, In the United States, daily cases of the same level as those that occurred in January can quickly be seen — hundreds of thousands daily.

This is where we are now.

The average number of cases has increased nine-fold since early July

As of Friday, the 7-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in the United States exceeded 107,100, the highest average in almost 6 months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The previous average daily number of cases exceeded 100,000 on February 11. The average daily number of cases has increased nine-fold since early July.

Jeff Seienz, Covid-19 responsive coordinator at the White House, said at a Covid-19 briefing on Monday that most cases came from areas with low vaccination rates. One-third of all US cases last week I’m from Florida and Texas, He said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Thursday. “If it really accelerated from May to June and the country was fully vaccinated … I didn’t have to worry too much about this.”

The surge was particularly sharp across the South, including Florida and Louisiana, and Warensky said Thursday that there was an “exponential rise” when it did not appear to have peaked yet.

Hospitalization is the best since February

As of the end of Saturday, more than 66,000 Americans were hospitalized for Covid-19. US Department of Health and Human Services..

Hospitalizations by Covid-19 in the United States have not been so high since February.

“Today we are on the edge of a cliff. Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, Texas, said at a press conference Thursday that she could head for another public health catastrophe. At the conference, the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, announced that the Texas Medical Center Campus in Houston hospitalized more than 300 Covid-19 patients a day.

Florida, the nation’s leading number of adults and children hospitalized in Covid-19, 12,373 adults and 143 children hospitalized Thursday, according to CDC data.

Data published on Friday The state reported records, according to the Florida Department of Health. 134,506 new Covid-19 cases Over the past week, there have been an average of 19,215 cases per day. According to Johns Hopkins data, the record high was January 8, with a total of 125,937 cases reported over a seven-day period, averaging 17,991 cases per day.

Louisiana authorities reported records on Friday 2,421 hospitalized In Covid-19 across the state — broke the state’s previous record set just a day ago. Approximately 91% of state inpatients are unvaccinated, officials said earlier in the week.

Last week, Arkansas reported record lows in 25 ICU beds available throughout the state. In Mississippi, health officials said only six ICU beds were available on Wednesday.

Covid-19 children and teens surge 84% in a week

Nearly 72,000 new cases of Covid-19 children were reported during the July 22-29 week of the American Academy of Pediatrics. report on Tuesday – Significant increase from last weekWhen about 39,000 cases were reported, it was almost five times as many as reported at the end of June. The definition of a child varies from state to state, but generally includes children up to the age of 17 or 18.

“I don’t think this virus is necessarily targeting children and adolescents. I wonder what’s going on. Wildfires are currently being seen in the South, and everything, including adolescents, is a wildfire. Hotes told CNN on Thursday.

“The way to stop it is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he added. “The more vaccinated you are, the more you can actually delay the infection.”

The astonishing rise occurs when schools across the country are preparing to return their students to class while navigating the safest ways. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for shots, so some states require students to mask, while others require masks. Banned school mask obligations.

Leaders across the country are taking various steps to protect the youngest child in the United States.Utah Governor Spencer Cox is a state KN-95 mask presented to children Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Convene a special session of the Arkansas General Assembly to amend the law Passed to “End Mandatory Face Cover Requirements”. He said he regrets signing the bill, adding that the local school district must have the flexibility to protect children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated.

On Friday, Arkansas judge temporarily blocked execution Of that law.

Delta variants account for 93% of US Covid-19 cases

Behind the recent surge in the country Delta variant, According to the report, it currently accounts for more than 93% of the coronaviruses prevalent in the United States. Data from CDC.. This includes several sub-strains of the Delta, all of which are classified as variants of concern. The numbers are even higher in some parts of the country, including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, with Delta accounting for more than 98% of circulating viruses.

These figures show a rapid increase in the prevalence of variants across the United States. In late May, the CDC estimated that Delta would account for about 3% of new Covid-19 cases.

According to an internal document from the CDC last month, this variant seems to be causing even more causes. Severe illness It is almost as contagious as chickenpox.

“This is serious,” Warrensky told CNN earlier. “This is one of the most infectious viruses we know.”

Officials across the country said the Delta Variant is helping to increase their proceedings.

Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday that the state saw a “tremendous increase” in daily incidents “totally due to the delta variants that are hitting Mississippi like a tsunami.” According to Dobbs, about 97% of new cases come from unvaccinated people.

“We are looking at the unvaccinated population that is currently driving the surge. About 89% of hospitalizations and 85% of deaths are unvaccinated.”

Most Americans live in areas with substantial or high Covid-19 infection

According to the report, more than 97% of Americans live in areas with “substantial” or “high” Covid-19 infections. CDC data..

NS The agency was at the end of last month, even for fully vaccinated people People living in these areas should wear masks indoors to prevent further spread of the delta variant. The CDC guidance for unvaccinated people remains that they should remain obscured until they are fully vaccinated.

NS “Substantial” and “high” terms Is part of the CDC system and measures the level of community infection in the county based on two indicators. New Covid-19 cases and positive rates per 100,000.

Experts say that knowing the amount of virus circulating in the community helps to understand the types of risks that residents are taking when choosing whether to mask.

Good news

The numbers are tough, but the good news is. Covid-19 vaccination is accelerating, with an average of more than 464,700 people starting vaccination daily as of Thursday. CDC data shows.. This is the highest average daily pace in almost 7 weeks, up 19% from last week’s pace.

And some of the most rapid increases in vaccination are seen in some southern states where vaccine progress is inadequate and vaccine hesitation is intense. As of the end of July, the average new dose in Alabama was more than double that of three weeks ago.

In Louisiana, the daily vaccination rate increased by 111% over the same time frame, while in Missouri, the average number of vaccinations per day increased by 87%.

About 58.5% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once with Covid-19, and about 50.1% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data show.

Vaccination is the “ultimate answer” to reversing this surge, emergency physician Dr. Lina Wen told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday.

“The only and best way to stop the virus and get out of the pandemic is to increase vaccination rates,” Wen said. “A sufficiently high level of immunity in the United States can prevent the virus from causing such havoc.”

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips and Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.