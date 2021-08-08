LA County Posts 4,283 New COVID-19 Cases-Highest in 6 Months-And 13 Deaths-Daily News

Los Angeles County reported 4,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Saturday, August 7, and authorities said the high number of new cases resulted in continued infection rates and a significant increase in testing. He said it reflects both.

This was the maximum number of cases reported in a single day of 6 months or longer. But the good news is that Saturday’s test positive rate was 4.7%, down from 5.3% on Friday and 6.3% last week.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, businesses and schools are increasing their regular testing programs, which will help identify asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 more quickly. Staff will contact everyone who tests positive to ensure they have been quarantined for 10 days and identify all close contacts who will be notified of the need for quarantine.

The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County hospitals also increased again, increasing by 50 to 1,433. This is the highest number since the beginning of March. According to state statistics, that number includes 329 in the intensive care unit, up from 303 reported on Friday.

Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,323,345 cases and 24,769 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Health officials attribute the surge in infections over the past two months to the highly infectious delta variant of the virus first discovered in India.

“More tests can increase the number of cases until the infection in the area is significantly reduced,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “Indoor masking and quarantine, case isolation and close contact are effective strategies to reduce infection, but the easiest way to slow the spread of infection is to increase vaccination coverage. Today, I am Obregon. Having worked with our team at the Park Vaccination Clinic, I was encouraged to see so many teens coming to get vaccinated. All these new vaccines Vaccinated teens contribute to the safe resumption of school and bring us closer to local immunity. “

Feller said Thursday that he hopes that both daily new infection rates and test-positive rates have dropped significantly since last week, and that the surge in cases has begun to level off.

“… We are still experiencing a fairly high case rate, but about two weeks ago, at the time of a recent health doctor’s order requesting universal masking indoors, our cases were every 10 days. I also noticed that it has doubled, “says Ferrer. .. “What we are seeing now is a much smaller increase in our cases over the weeks, which is what we want for 10 days after implementing effective public health measures. . “

On August 1, new cases increased by 22% weekly in the county, but increased by 57% in other parts of the state, according to Feller. She said this indicates that Los Angeles County, which enforced the mandatory indoor mask wearing obligation in mid-July, is delaying the transmission of the virus.

Feller said it was too early to say whether the mask requirements were responsible for the county’s improvement. “But it certainly contributed.”

She also pointed out that in the county, the number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine has increased for three consecutive weeks, following a decline of several months.

Of the county residents over the age of 12, 6.22 million have been vaccinated at least once and 5.45 million have been fully vaccinated. Of the 10.3 million residents throughout the county (including more than 1 million not covered by the shot), 61% have been vaccinated at least once and 53% have been fully vaccinated.

Black residents over the age of 12 continue to have the lowest vaccination rates at 47%, followed by Latins at 56%, whites at 67% and Asians at 78%. Residents between the ages of 12 and 15 have the lowest overall immunization rate of 49%. Vaccination rates for black residents between the ages of 12 and 15 are only 26%.