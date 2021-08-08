Health
Incorrect information leads to confusion about COVID, vaccines | Health care
Since the early days of the pandemic, false information has been rampant online. Due to the abundance of uncertainty and fear, falsehood has gained a foothold in public consciousness.
The COVID-19 vaccine changes your DNA. It’s also a great way to reduce the planet’s population. It makes you magnetic and causes infertility. And if you think your phone tracking is a problem, think again. The vaccine is equipped with a microchip that tracks you and monitors all movements, so say goodbye to your privacy. None of these are true, according to public health officials.
“A lot of false information can be disseminated through a variety of sources and social media,” said Amy Carter, a weber carburetor health nurse for infectious diseases and epidemiology. “The most important thing people can do is go to a trusted place and find their information. I know some people don’t believe it, but the CDC, World Health Organization, National Health Research The office, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, are all reliable places to find accurate information. You can also talk to your doctor or call your local health department. “
The Utah Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have information on the myths and facts surrounding vaccines. Here are some of them:
Does the COVID-19 vaccine change your DNA?
No. The COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Modana) are mRNA vaccines and do not interact with DNA at all. The vaccine does not contain live viruses and cannot be given COVID. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is a genetic substance that tells the body how to make proteins. These types of vaccines teach your body how to make a copy of the spike protein found in the coronavirus. This provokes an immune response and makes antibodies that prevent infection with COVID-19.
Was vaccine development too fast and unsafe?
The technology used to develop the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is not new. It has been studied and used in cancer research, and the first research on mRNA vaccines dates back decades. Other vaccine platforms use attenuated adenovirus, which is widely studied for other vaccines.
“We know that vaccines are very safe. Once you have a reliable source of information, share it with your family and friends,” Carter said. “There are multiple opportunities for people to get vaccinated for free. This is one of the best tools needed to bring society back to normal as much as possible.”
Is the COVID-19 vaccine associated with infertility or miscarriage?
No. Thousands of women were vaccinated during pregnancy or became pregnant after vaccination. The data show that the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility, miscarriage, or complications of pregnancy or childbirth in the mother or baby.
However, many pregnant women who become infected with the COVID-19 virus during pregnancy suffer from serious complications caused by the virus. Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 because their immune response is not very high.
If I am already infected with COVID-19, do I need a vaccine?
Yes. Even if you are already infected with COVID-19, you still need to be vaccinated. Even if you still have some degree of innate immunity, or immunity from having the virus, studies have shown that immunity from vaccines adds another layer of protection, better protection from variants, and you. Prevents the virus from infecting again and shows that it lasts longer than innate immunity. Since you don’t know how COVID-19 affects you, vaccination is a much safer and more effective way to develop immunity than getting infected with the virus.
If someone asks if I am vaccinated with COVID-19, is it a HIPAA violation?
No. HIPAA law is often misunderstood, making it easy for false information to spread. HIPAA stands for 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Public Law 104-191). The law was created to ensure that employees take out health insurance between jobs. However, the privacy rule was added in 2003. Privacy rules are a commonly misunderstood part.
Does the vaccine contain a microchip or tracking device?
No. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain a microchip or tracking device. This has proven to be incorrect.
Do Vaccines Make You Attractive?
No. The COVID-19 vaccine does not make people compatible with magnetic or Bluetooth. None of the ingredients in FDA-approved vaccines are magnetic, and no vaccine contains Bluetooth technology.
..
