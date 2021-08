Sydney zip code restrictions are planned, low cases and vaccinations are the key to some freedom

In an example of localized blockades, the Georges River municipal area could be removed as an area of ​​concern if residents move forward in the next few days seeking higher test rates. Mr. Beregikrian said. 362 patients were admitted to the hospital, 58 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 24 of whom required ventilation. Of the 58 patients in the intensive care unit, 16 are under the age of 50. “We’ve seen a large number of patients with COVID hospitalized,” said Jeremy McCanarty, deputy chief health officer in New South Wales. “Young people are certainly involved in the disease. Of the 58 people in the ICU, 54 were unvaccinated, three were first dosed with AstraZeneca, and one was first dosed with Pfizer vaccine. I was receiving the drug, “said Dr. McAnulty. Meanwhile, the government will also offer check-in cards primarily for seniors who own smartphones to increase check-in usage at essentials retailers such as supermarkets and pharmacies. According to government statistics, 13% of all check-ins are not done via the Service NSW app, so the Minister of Customer Service and Digital Victor Dominero have asked the department to develop a card that will be available from August 13th. doing. “We want to make sure that COVID-Safe check-in is as secure and accessible as possible, so we are introducing a COVID-19 check-in card,” he said. “The days of finding a place to manually sign in with a pen and paper should be an absolute last resort.” Also, by allowing users to extend their login period by up to 4 hours, the app has been upgraded to make it easier for users to sign in with masks, requiring repeated removal of masks to activate Face ID. Will disappear. .. Loading The Government of New South Wales will also open a 12th grade vaccination hub on Monday to use Homebush’s Kudosbank Arena to vaccinate eight of the most affected municipal students. Chris Mins, leader of the New South Wales Labor Party, said the government needed to consider “practical options for vaccination of school communities in western and southwest Sydney.” “Using mobile or pop-up clinics for HSC student and school communities in western and southwest Sydney is a common-sense way to ensure increased immunization rates,” Mins said. “Our concern is that thousands of HSC students changing buses and trains and crossing Sydney can pose unnecessary risks, giving fair access to students in western and southwest Sydney. Is not possible to provide. “ “In some cases, students may make a four-hour round trip (travel time only) to and from Camp Belltown LGA to the Olympic Park,” Minds said. “It’s the best option to vaccinate a large number of people in the shortest amount of time … so the mass vaccination hub is working very well,” said Beregikrian. The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. sign up here..

