Vaccine obligations at school are not new.They have been used since 1850

The first vaccination obligation in US schools was enacted in Massachusetts in the 1850s to prevent smallpox infection. By the 1900s, almost half of all states had the same requirements.

“Initially, when mandates began, the idea was to prevent the spread of the disease epidemic and essentially control the epidemic,” Shen said. “Over the decades, we have evolved to expand the scope of vaccination, which was considered important to public health in the absence of an epidemic.”

by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) By 1963, 20 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico were obliged to require various vaccines to enroll in school. However, the enforcement was uneven.

By the late 1960s, the nationwide outbreak of measles had given a new focus to immunization of school children.

“We knew that school infections were a really big problem,” Shen said. “We looked at jurisdictions that strictly enforce the obligation to exclude unvaccinated children and found that the obligation is really effective because of the low incidence in states that strictly enforce school admission requirements. I found out. “

In 1977, the U.S. federal government Pediatric Immunization Initiative The aim is to increase pediatric immunization rates for seven diseases for which vaccines are routinely administered during childhood, including:

diphtheria

measles

Mumps

Whooping cough

Acute poliomyelitis

rubella

tetanus

This was when all 50 states widely adopted mandatory school vaccinations.

Today, all states, District of Columbia, and US territory have vaccination requirements for children to attend schools and day care facilities. State law sets out immunization requirements, enforcement mechanisms and tax exemption rules.

Most school requirements CDC vaccination schedule For children including measles, meningitis, polio, chickenpox, whooping cough, hepatitis vaccination. Vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) and annual influenza vaccination are also required in some states.

Dr. Sara SidikiPediatricians at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital in NYU Langone point out some of the many successes of vaccine requirements at school.

“To protect all children from childhood infectious diseases, we need a vaccination obligation for attending school and day care,” she said. “HIB and meningococcal meningitis are rare at this time because they are severe and fatal in children and require vaccination.”

She said the pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar also prevented countless hospitalizations for children under the age of three.

“Streptococcus pneumoniae causes blood-borne, pneumonia, and ear infections in children and was a common cause of hospitalization before 2000,” said Siddiqui. “Influenza vaccination helps prevent hospitalization and serious illness in children each year.”