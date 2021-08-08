Doctors give health advice for the new semester of the pandemic





Preparing for the new semester in the COVID-19 pandemic means taking precautionary measures.

For example, parents and guardians need to ensure that their child receives a comprehensive health checkup from their family’s health care provider before the class begins. The test should include the vaccinations needed at school to protect against “traditional” illnesses such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus and, of course, seasonal flu, as well as measles, mumps and rubella. I have.

This may be the first time a child has returned to campus after the COVID-19 school closure began in the spring of 2020. Has the social, emotional, and mental health of many adolescents been affected by the pandemic, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

These effects include dealing with dramatic changes in daily life, interruptions in medical and learning continuity, loss of safety and security, and missed critical life events.

These can be especially traumatic for children. And be aware that trauma can affect them throughout their lives, especially during the developmental stages of primary school.

COVID-related jitter is real and should not be underestimated. I would like to emphasize the importance of supporting children who are anxious about returning to school and are ready to answer their questions.

Excessive anxiety and sadness, unhealthy eating and sleeping habits, and struggling to pay attention and focus are all signs of stress in children and it is important to monitor them.

What should the family do if the children are having a hard time? As well as providing honest and accurate information, it is very important to reassure them that they are safe and caring.

Some ways to help children cope are to maintain their normal routines, encourage them to speak, listen, and express their emotions.

What are some practical tips for staying healthy, such as proper hand hygiene and disinfection techniques? It is also very important to talk about how to take precautions when at school, such as not sharing toys and materials, keeping distance from other students, and of course wearing masks.

Regarding masks, it should be noted that the CDC has recently recommended universal indoor masks for teachers, staff, students, and school visitors from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccines are a big issue that families have to consider. Determining if and when your child is ready for COVID-19 infection. Indeed, the increased rate of new Delta variants and new infections raises greater concerns when it comes to protecting the immunity of our loved ones.

It is important to note that the Immunization Practices Advisory Board, which advises the CDC, recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all persons over the age of 12 within the Federal Emergency Use Authorization.

Among other tips, parents should keep their children out of school with symptoms such as high temperatures, sore throats, coughs, headaches, and body aches. The family should be familiar with the local COVID-19 testing site in case someone in the family needs to be tested.

It is highly recommended that the family make an emergency plan. Think of it as a health and safety strategy that includes emergency contacts and school emergency protocols. What if you have an outbreak at school and you need to quarantine your child for two weeks?

Returning to next year’s class, it will be completely different. We live in the age of COVID-19 and we and our children need to learn how to be safe and secure.

(Dr. John Goode is a pediatrician and medical director at Optimrio Rancho Clinic.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rrobserver.com/doctor-gives-pandemic-back-to-school-health-advice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos