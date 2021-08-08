According to the CDC, masks should be worn indoors in all New Jersey counties as viral activity increases.





As virus levels continue to rise in New Jersey, you should wear masks indoors throughout New Jersey in accordance with the latest Masking Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, coronavirus infection rates are “high” or “significant” in all 21 counties, so masks are recommended in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. Updated map Based on virus infection rates over the past week. That number has increased significantly over the last eight days. At the beginning of August, only 10 counties had high enough virus levels to justify the mask. Warren County was the last county to see the rate cross the threshold. Is the chart displayed? click here. The nine counties currently believed to have “high” levels of COVID-19 activity are Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem. All other counties are considered the next step, “substantial.” The category is new cases per 100,000 people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Test the positive rate for the last 7 days. Masking recommendations were issued earlier this month as the highly contagious delta mutant, which became the major strain of the virus, was widespread. CDC Cited concerns The risk of infection increases even among people who are fully vaccinated. New Jersey reported 1,208 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths on Sunday. The 7-day average of newly confirmed positive tests increased to 1,222 on Sunday, up 40% from a week ago and 464% from a month ago. This is the highest 7-day average over 3 months. Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With subscription. Katie Kausch has access to the following locations: [email protected]..Talk about coronavirus or send us a hint here.. Michael Sol Warren may reach at [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/08/masks-should-be-worn-in-all-nj-counties-cdc-says-as-virus-activity-rises.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos