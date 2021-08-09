All New Jersey Residents Must Wear Masks Indoors





All New Jersey county residents, including Warren, who were previously excluded, wear masks indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, regardless of vaccination status, according to data posted by the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday. Must be worn. Two weeks ago, the CDC listed only six counties in New Jersey as having “substantial” or “high” infection rates that justified wearing masks. Last Sunday, the number surged to 20 as easily spread Delta variants continued to break the state. that’s all Warren County posted a low enough numbero Avoid mask recommendations. As of Sunday, the CDC lists Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland, and Cape May counties as having “high” community infection rates, according to a federal website. did. According to federal indicators, all other counties had “substantial” rates. On Sunday night, New Jersey reported 1,208 new cases with an infection rate of 1.36. Governor Phil Murphy has not revived the Maskman Date, which was lifted in late May. However, the incident surged last month, upsetting the usual New Jersey summer hopes. What you need to know:Governor Murphy Announces New Jersey School Maskman Date Cold or COVID?:Are you a symptomatology of a cold, allergy, or delta variant? How to know when to get a COVID test Murphy and health commissioner Judy Persicily “highly recommend” masks indoors “at high risk”, including in crowded indoor spaces. Situations involving close contact with people who may not be fully vaccinated. The situation where the status of another person’s vaccine is unknown. Situations where some people are immunocompromised or at risk of severe illness. Murphy r on fridayEstablished Maskman Date for all students from kindergarten to high school When I returned to full-time face-to-face class in September. Steve Janoski is responsible for law enforcement at NorthJersey.com. Subscribe or activate your digital account now for unlimited access to the most important news about the people who protect your local community. Email: [email protected] twitter: @stevejanoski

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2021/08/08/all-new-jersey-residents-wear-masks-indoors-cdc-delta-variant/5533607001/

