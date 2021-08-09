The number of NSW COVID cases has increased by 283.Canterbury-Bankstown area is still the most concerned





“All Kingswood Public School staff and students are required to self-isolate for further advice,” said a spokesman for NSW Education. Kingswood One of Penrith’s 12 suburbs was added to the local government’s area of ​​interest yesterday.. Meanwhile, hundreds of teenagers arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park this morning as the state immunization program for HSC students from the hotspot area began. According to Western Sydney Health, from August 9th to 14th, eligible students were booked for the first dose of 24,000 at the Olympic Park venue. Nearly 3,000 students were expected and packed today, the health district wrote on Facebook. Health officials are in contact with people in the waiting area of ​​Northern Beaches Hospital on Saturday night after a visit from a COVID-positive family member of a case being treated. Loading A Belrose man in his thirties was hospitalized and transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday. There he is in crisis. The hospital said in a statement that a family of COVID-19-positive men later arrived at the hospital and stayed in the waiting room for five minutes. “As soon as the staff noticed the risk, they were taken to the quarantine area. The people in the waiting room at that time were contacted.” Andrew Newton, CEO of Northern Beaches Hospital, urged screening staff to be honest if the patient had been to a hotspot or was in close contact with the case, and was accused of it. He added that he wanted to promote a culture of support. Loading In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Newton admitted that it was “natural” to want to be with a sick loved one, and that the hospital would try to provide support in such a situation. “This can be a bit painful at times, especially when people love people as patients, some of whom are particularly ill,” he said. Exposed sites in western Sydney and multiple suburbs of Newcastle Added to NSW Health list on Sunday night.. There were 11 new local cases reported in Victoria on Monday. All were associated with known cases, but only one was isolated throughout the duration of infection. Queensland reported four new local cases on Monday. These are all related to the Indropilly cluster. Keep track of the most important pandemic-related developments with the Coronavirus Update. Sign up for the weekly newsletter..

