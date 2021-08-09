Health
Is it possible for a very dangerous COVID mutation to appear in our pets?This is science
Recent proposals that the minister may have to consider Selection or vaccination Animals to prevent coronavirus Picking up another dangerous mutation and returning to humans may sound like a sudden panic, but it’s only part of a long debate among scientists.
Evidence that cats can become infected SARS-CoV-2, NS virus It causes COVID, As early as April 2020 From Wuhan, China.Evidence that they can also spread the infection To other cats Appeared in the same month under certain conditions.
Since then, infection has been confirmed In mink In Denmark and the Netherlands Big cat in the zoo, NS dog, Range with ferrets Other species.. The source of SARS-CoV-2 is Probably a bat Other types of wildlife can also be infected.
When some of these species are infected with SARS-CoV-2, they can cause real illness and cause veterinary, welfare, or protection problems. However, communication with companion animals, which spend a lot of time in close contact with people, also presents additional issues for trying to control. Pandemic In humans.
For example, if an infection between humans and cats is easy to occur, controlling people’s pandemics may require measures to prevent it. This may include vaccination and quarantine of cats.
There is good proof of sending from From humans to cats However, there is little evidence of cat-to-human transmission. Also, there is little evidence of transmission between cats under normal circumstances (ie, not in the laboratory). At this time, there is no real reason to worry about cat infections being a major problem.
Family and friends using COVID are at much greater risk than cats, but with other illnesses ( Toxoplasmosis) From a cat.
Currently, there is no significant risk from pet cats and dogs that justify certain management methods such as culling and quarantine. However, in the long run, there are concerns about the emergence of new variants.
They can be more easily transmitted (like alpha variants) and more likely to infect vaccinated or previously infected people (like beta variants). Mutants can cause more serious illness. Or it can cause mild illness and become like a normal winter cold or flu.
Further emergence of these variants is almost inevitable, as the virus adapts to all attempts to control it.These new varieties of people are being discovered quickly because they are running in the UK The largest surveillance program in history..
The long-term risk of SARS-CoV-2 in other species may not be recognized as a problem until new, more offensive variants emerge as the virus begins to circulate in them and are returned to people. Is to have.
Although rare, the UK Government needed to consider these possible future scenarios, and the potential for new variants in animals was part of it. Recent reports From the Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE) on the long-term evolution of SARS-CoV-2.
The most important way to reduce risk is monitoring to identify new subspecies of animals that have not yet appeared in humans. So don’t be surprised if your pet asks you to provide a sample of a cotton swab if you have respiratory symptoms. If that happens, you may be asked to provide it yourself.
Mass vaccination of pets is unlikely
The chances of vaccination of pets are much lower. Vaccines for dogs and cats with COVID have been developed, but there may be problems demonstrating their effectiveness.
The vaccine was approved for use in people only after late-stage human trials, which were followed up to see if many people were vaccinated and protected from infection. Nevertheless, a sufficient number of people in the trial needed to be infected to demonstrate the efficacy of the COVID and control vaccines.
Performing similar trials in dogs and cats is difficult during low infection rates (or even unknown as they are today), and small trials do not provide sufficient evidence.
It may be possible to use the same vaccine for cats and dogs as for humans, but it also poses a risk.this is Currently accepted Exposing vaccinated people to new infections may be a way to select mutants that can escape the immune response caused by the vaccine.
If the same basic vaccine design is used in cats and dogs, this may select vaccine “escape variants” for those species and can be returned to vaccinated people.
Especially if the vaccine has not been shown to be more effective than humans, or if the vaccine is given only to some cats and dogs.
There is very little widespread euthanasia of pets as a precautionary measure (what is called “selection” of livestock and wildlife).
Imagine a very dangerous and potentially deadly variant spreading from a cat to its owner or family.People’s infections are ideally contained by proper isolation in the right facilities (a small number). Ebola (In the UK), stop spreading. You can then euthanize the original cat’s direct contact with the cat (if any) to reduce the imminent risk to a person or other cat.
Massive euthanasia of cats is meaningless unless the variant is already widespread. If human and animal SARS-CoV-2 monitoring is performed to identify such mutations before they become dangerous, there is no point in worrying about massive euthanasia of pets.
Pet and wildlife surveillance programs are beginning to be funded through government agencies such as UK Research and Innovation. These programs and ongoing discussions will be important in the future to avoid inadequately informed overreactions.
Mick Bailey, Professor of Comparative Immunology, University of Bristol..
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/a-scientist-explains-what-would-happen-if-a-more-lethal-covid-strain-in-pets-emerged
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]