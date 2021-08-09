Florida church promotes vaccination after six members die of COVID within a few days





Arlington, Florida — A church in Florida is asking its parishioners to vaccinate after six members have died of the coronavirus in just 10 days. Impact Church religious leaders say the four who died were under the age of 35 and were healthy.Pastor George Davis Tell news4jax.com The only thing the victims had in common was that they were not vaccinated. “A recently married mother was able to see her gone when she celebrated her first anniversary of her marriage to her young daughter and really knew it was inevitable,” Davis said. say. Notify WFLA channel 8.. “It definitely hit us. Some of them are very close to us, and to see some of these people at the height of their lives.” The church reportedly held a vaccination clinic on Sunday in an attempt to persuade disliked parishioners to be vaccinated. according to Washington post, The church has more than 6,000 members. Davis says many parishioners did not listen, despite his efforts to counter false information and fears about the vaccine. “It’s very frustrating to know that these were inevitable deaths,” Davis tells Post. “Also, I don’t want my loved ones left behind to feel scared, and I don’t want them to look guilty, but in reality, these people are shots.” Davis also told Post that he believed the vaccine was a miracle from God. “If medicine has to start to end it, miracles are no less than miracles,” he tells Post. “For me, it’s a little turning point, because I saw God do it without medical assistance until a certain point, and then finish it with medical assistance. And that’s me. [see] Even with this virus. “ In Florida, Delta variants have defeated the state and the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased significantly. Last week, the state surp4assed a record of three reported cases at 23,903 on Friday. NBC News Report.. On Sunday, 24% of the state’s beds were occupied by COVID patients. NPR report.. Coronavirus patients make up 44 percent of ICU beds. About 49% of Florida residents are fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Nationally, the country is now reporting Over 100,000 new cases daily.. Deaths are also increasing, averaging 454 per day. About one-fifth of the dead are in Florida, NPR reports.

