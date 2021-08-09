Mandating Vaccines for Healthcare Workers, Hospital Network Says

Five people died after being infected with COVID-19 at Liverpool Hospital Geriatric and neurological wards after a partially vaccinated student nurse was positive last month. In addition to 4 staff, 29 patients were tested positive after being infected with COVID-19 in the hospital. Omar Corsid, President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), said that AMA does not have a compulsory vaccination policy for health care workers, but “compulsory vaccination is one of the workplaces when moving to a life with COVID. Very likely to be a department, including many medical roles. “ Despite the prioritized healthcare and hospital workers in the deployment of vaccines, it is unknown how many of these workers were fully and partially vaccinated. Holly Seal, an infectious disease social scientist at the University of NSW, said clear, up-to-date data that would allow hospitals to track vaccinations for health care workers would increase coverage throughout the location and within the organization. I am. Healthcare workers in New South Wales arrive at the immunization hub at Westmead Hospital. credit:Kate Gerati

“If you want your staff to be vaccinated in excess of 70-80%, you may need to consider your obligations. If you continue to be at risk of spreading the virus, you should consider your obligations to set up your health care. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think there is, “she said. “Some staff have decided to wait, while others have noticed that the shortage of supplies has complicated the jab. Especially for those who are qualified for Pfizer. “ In New South Wales, health staff in high-risk areas are required to be vaccinated against influenza annually, and front-line staff are evidence of measles, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and chickenpox. Must be shown. But Health Services Union boss Gerard Hayes said mandates should be an “absolute last resort.” “Australian healthcare workers are overwhelmingly professional vaccines and do not need to be directed. The failure of vaccine policy was the failure of federal communication and purchasing efforts. Elderly care workers booked vaccines. In some cases, the reservation may be canceled, “says Hayes.

The state’s cabinet agreed to require the elderly care sector to be vaccinated in late June, but less than one-third of workers in the New South Wales sector have been fully vaccinated. Of the total of 81,764 workers reported so far in New South Wales, 56% have been reported to have received the first dose, of which 32% have been fully vaccinated. Brett Holmes, General Secretary of the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association, said, “Before governments and employers consider forced vaccination, and to those who may hesitate to get COVID-19 vaccination. He reiterated his concern that the lack of access would need to be addressed before considering his assistance. .. “Our members continue to complain to us that it is difficult to get vaccinated, even though they are identified in the priority group,” he said. 362 patients were admitted to the hospital, 58 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 24 of whom required ventilation. Of the 58 patients in the intensive care unit, 16 are under the age of 50. On Thursday, California became the first state In the United States, healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2 million workers are required to be vaccinated by the end of September.