Public health may not have an answer about this week’s outbreak of legionellosis

A Moncton community health officer said public health is working hard to identify the source of legionellosis in the Moncton area, but does not expect a concrete answer this week.

“Each case of legionellosis requires hours of detailed investigation to complete, so we’re trying to finish those investigations as we’re talking about,” said medical officer Yves Leger. The doctor said.

“But in some cases where we were able to complete the investigation so far, we did not find any links or commonalities in any of them.”

Leger said this indicates that a contaminated cooling tower is likely to be the cause of the outbreak.

In 2019, the Moncton region faced an outbreak of legionellosis that infected 16 people. It was linked to the cooling tower of the Organization chart’s Moncton production facility.

6 people infected

Public health learned about the first case on July 27th. Six people are involved in the outbreak in the Moncton area.

Five of the six live in the Moncton area. Others visited the area within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.

Leger couldn’t comment on where the sixth person came from.

Five of the six cases were people over the age of 50. Most of the cases had other risk factors.

“People over the age of 50, or those with chronic lung or kidney conditions, people with diabetes, smokers, etc. are usually at the highest risk,” says Léger.

“All cases had one or more of these risk factors.”

According to Leger, all six have been hospitalized and some remain. Some required intensive care.

“They were pretty, pretty sick,” Leger said.

prevention

People in the Moncton region said attention should be paid to the symptoms associated with legionellosis.

“If someone has a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or muscle aches, [they should] Seek medical attention, especially if you are in one of those high-risk groups.

“The main message at this point is to be aware, vigilant, and seek care if people have any of these symptoms.”

Other than symptom monitoring. Leger said he couldn’t give much advice on preventative measures until more was known about the outbreak.

“There is no specific area of ​​the city where we can instruct individuals to avoid or be careful,” Léger said.

Timeline

Public health sent samples for testing to determine if the cases of legionellosis were the same and came from the same source, Leger said.

He said he hopes these tests will be returned by the end of this week or next week.

“In 2019, we are very fortunate to quickly identify areas of the city, identify towers, sample them, identify contaminated areas and link them to our case. It was an example of a textbook that was made, “said Leger.

“I’m hoping we can do that this time, but it may not be, so we’ll have to see.”